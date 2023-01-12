10th Gene Quantification Event #GQ2023

Join our next #GQ2023 Event — 10th Gene Quantification Event, Technical University of Munich, School of Life Sciences, Weihenstephan, Germany

Join our next #GQ2023 Event:

10th Gene Quantification Event

Symposium & Workshops & Industrial Exhibition

20-24 March 2023, in Freising-Weihenstephan,

TUM School of Life Sciences, Technical University of Munich, Weihenstephan, Germany

Focus topics: Sars-Cov-2, Spatial-Transcriptomics, Liquid Biopsy & CNA, Multi-Omics Biomarkers

Webpage — https://gene-quantification-2023.events

Event flyer – – https://tinyurl.com/flyerGQ2023

The great international interest in the previous nine Gene Quantification Events from 2004 to 2019 with a constant audience of around 400-500 participants from all over the world motivates repeating the success next year. The 10th Gene Quantification Event will take place from 20-24th March 2023. We plan to hold this symposium on-site here at TUM in-person and live.

We broaden our focus in genomics applications from quantitative RT-PCR, to digital-PCR and the latest Next-Generation Sequencing Technologies as well as the connected integrative Multi-Omics data analysis. In 2023 we also have a new Sars-Cov-2 Session, about Sars-Cov-2 Quantification, MIQE, Pitfalls and Solutions, … and more interesting around Covid-19, e.g. Long- or Post- Covid-19 Biomarkers.

As in previous years, we will offer a 3-day scientific symposium with around 70 talks in two lecture halls. Also around 100-150 posters will be presented in dedicated poster sessions. Parallel to the scientific symposium, an Industrial Exhibition will take place and around 30 international companies will present their latest molecular diagnostics, qPCR, digital-PCR and NGS services, hardware, technologies, and software applications. The symposium is followed by various 1-day and 2-day PCR related Workshops, e.g. qPCR or digital-PCR hands-on workshops, microRNA and qPCR data analysis.

Event location is as usual the central lecture hall complex and the foyer at TUM School of Life Sciences (Technical University of Munich) in Freising Weihenstephan, Germany. The TUM and the Biotech region around Munich are part of the largest Biotech cluster in Europe (BioM) representing more than 250 companies and academic institutions, located close to the Munich airport (MUC) directly in the heart of Bavaria.

The focus topics of the Gene Quantification 2023 Event are: Sars-Cov-2, Spatial-Transcriptomics, Liquid Biopsy & CNA, Multi-Omics Biomarkers

We are looking forward to meeting you in March 2023 in Freising-Weihenstephan

