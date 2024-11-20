50 Years of Long-Lasting Performance

A vacuum pump from Busch Vacuum Solutions has been in constant operation at Volo Village Meats in Volo, Illinois, USA, for 50 years.

In 1974, Koenemann Sausage – a well-known meat store and meat processing factory in Volo, Illinois – purchased an Auto Vac swinging hood vacuum sealer equipped with an R5 rotary vane vacuum pump from Busch. By removing air from the packaging, the vacuum sealer eliminates oxygen, thus slowing down the growth of spoilage-causing bacteria. This helps meat stay fresh longer – both raw cuts and processed meat products. For the next 40 years, the R5 vacuum pump played a crucial role in the company“s operations, helping to ensure the quality and freshness of its products. When Koenemann Sausage closed its doors in 2014, Volo Village Meats acquired the business, including the vacuum sealer and its original R5 rotary vane pump from Busch.

For Volo Village Meats, the vacuum pump from Busch became an essential part of their daily operations. Week after week, the vacuum pump continued to perform, just as it had for decades. However, after nearly 50 years of continuous use, the vacuum pump finally began to show signs of wear.

A vacuum pump in need of assistance

The team at Volo Village Meats noticed that the vacuum pump was no longer pulling a good vacuum. Recognizing the importance of this equipment to their operations, they reached out to Busch Vacuum Solutions for technical assistance.

In conversations with Volo Village Meats, Busch quickly identified the pump as an R5 model built in 1974. The fact that this vacuum pump had been in continuous use for so long was a testament to its remarkable durability. Busch also discovered that the pump had likely undergone only one overhaul in its lifetime, sometime before 1993. Another key point noted was that only genuine Busch oil and filters had been used in this vacuum pump, further contributing to its longevity and a testament that regular maintenance is important.

Busch exchange service

Given the age and condition of the vacuum pump, Busch recommended the vacuum pump exchange service as the best course of action. This program allows customers to exchange their old pump for a refurbished one, ensuring minimal downtime and continued reliability. Volo Village Meats was pleased with this option, finding it exactly what they needed.

The exchange service is straightforward and easy. Customers receive a detailed quotation for the delivery of a replacement unit, installation and commissioning on site, if necessary, as well as the removal of their old unit.

When the Busch Service Center received the vacuum pump back from Volo Village Meats, it was clear that this pump had served its purpose well, with only one known major overhaul in nearly five decades of continuous operation.

A new chapter for Volo Village Meats

The R5 RA 0100 is known for its durability and low-maintenance requirements. Its robust design and long service intervals make it an ideal choice for busy meat packaging operations where minimizing maintenance downtime is critical. With a refurbished Busch R5 RA 0100 vacuum pump now installed, Volo Village Meats is once again operating at full capacity, confident in the reliability of the equipment. This highlights the value of the Busch exchange service.

Long-lasting and flexible solutions for Busch customers

This example of a vacuum pump that has been running almost maintenance-free for 50 years impressively underlines the longevity and reliability of Busch vacuum equipment. The Busch exchange service provided Volo Village Meats with a seamless solution, allowing them to continue their operations without interruption.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

