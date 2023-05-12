5th Open Search Symposium #ossym23 – Call for papers

Contributions to the International Conference on Open Internet Search are welcome until end of May 2023

Until May 31st, 2023, experts on Open Internet Search in Europe are welcome to hand in research papers and best practice projects for the #ossym23. The International Open Search Symposium will again be hosted as a hybrid conference by the CERN in Geneva and open its doors from October 4th to 6th, 2023.

With this fifth #ossym, the Open Search Foundation OSF will once more provide a forum to discuss and further develop ideas and concepts of Open Internet Search.

An interdisciplinary view on Internet Search

Open Search aims for open and transparent solutions – both in research and practice. The overarching objective is to provide a wide range of independent and free options for navigating the web. Thus, the call for papers addresses experts from research and computer science, data centres, libraries, tech companies, policy making, education as well as legal, ethical and societal thought leaders.

Manifold Open Search topics are welcome

Participants can hand in scientific papers, practical experiences or new concepts and positions in relevant fields of Open Search. These include a large variety of topics, such as Open Search architectures and platforms, web data analytics and mining, Large Language Models (LLM), Machine Learning (ML) and generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), but also new business models for an Open Search world or politics and governance.

Publication of proceedings

Research contributions will be accepted as full papers (4-6 pages) in English. Developers of concepts and best practices can hand in an extended abstract (1 page). The acceptance is subject to a peer-review process and will be notified by 15 July, 2023. Full papers and abstracts presented at the #ossym23 will be published open access in online proceedings (including DOIs and ISBN) following the event.

Information and Registration

The #ossym23 will be hosted – in person and online – by the CERN in Geneva from October 4th to 6th. Participation is free of charge. More details on the program committee and the conference are provided here. Registration is open as of July 1st, 2023.

The Open Search Foundation e.V. is a European movement to create the foundation for independent, free and self-determined access to information on the Internet. In cooperation with research institutions, computer centres and other partners, we’re committed to searching the web in a way that benefits everyone.

Motto: „Together for a Better Net“.

