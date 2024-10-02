AI-Platform AURELA for automated compliance

Contract signed: CURE Intelligence and LIST develop SaaS platform and cooperate with LuxProvide and Governance Tailor

Legal tech made in Luxembourg: CURE Intelligence and the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) have officially sealed their groundbreaking research collaboration for the AURELA project at a contract signing ceremony.

The signatories of the contract were Dirk Fransaer, CEO ad interim of LIST, PD Dr Joscha Krause, Head

of Analytics & Insights at CURE Intelligence and Arnaud Lambert, CEO at LuxProvide. By partnering with Moritz von Kunow from Governance Tailor, AURELA will take automated compliance to a new level.

„The AURELA research project aims to use artificial intelligence and advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies to develop a novel system that autonomously analyses and processes anti-money laundering (AML) regulations“, explains PD Dr Joscha Krause. This is made possible in part by the latest advances in research into large language models (LLMs), which make it possible to automatically analyse extensive and complex text data. „We are very pleased to support this challenging project by providing the immense computing power of Luxembourg“s supercomputer MeluXina“, adds Arnaud Lambert.

„Luxembourg’s importance as Europe’s financial centre brings with it strict regulatory requirements, particularly in the area of anti-money laundering“ explains Moritz von Kunow. Companies must continuously ensure that their compliance policies meet the latest legal requirements, as violations can result in serious sanctions. Dr Djamel Khadraoui, Head of Reliable Distributed Systems (READY) Unit at LIST, states: „AURELA will solve this challenge by developing a SaaS platform that automatically identifies new AML laws, assesses their relevance for companies and summarises the relevant legal requirements in a concise manner.“ In addition, the system will assess existing compliance risks and propose targeted measures to minimise these risks. This innovation is an essential step in supporting companies op-erating in highly regulated markets.

The AURELA project is funded by the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy and the National Research Fund. With the support of LuxProvide, which provides the MeluXina supercomputer, and Governance Tailor, an expert in compliance solutions, the AURELA team will create an innovative solution that significantly improves efficiency and precision in the field of automated compliance.

About CURE Intelligence

CURE Intelligence is known for excellent services and intelligence solutions in media monitoring/analysis and online marketing since 2009. With offices in Luxembourg and Germany, we help renowned clients from nine countries to make smart decisions and communicate effectively. Our success is based on an exceptionally dedicated team of experienced specialists and experts in the fields of media, marketing and data intelligence.

You can find further information at: www.cure-intelligence.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Marisa Fassbender

Head of Marketing & Communications

+352 2674 55 44 23

contact@pr.cure-intelligence.com

About LIST

The Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) is a research and technology organization (RTO) under the auspices of the Ministry of Higher Education and Research, and its mission is to develop competitive and market -oriented prototypes of products and services for public and private stakeholders.

With nearly 710 employees, 79.5% of whom are researchers or innovators from all over the world, LIST is active in the fields of information technology, materials, space resources and the environ-ment, and works across the entire innovation chain, from basic and applied research to technology incubation and transfer.

By transforming scientific knowledge into intelligent technologies, data and tools, LIST:

– helps European citizens make informed choices

– helps public authorities make decisions

– encourages companies to develop

You can find further information at: www.list.lu

About LuxProvide:

LuxProvide is at the forefront of digital intelligence, combining data science expertise with supercomputing capabilities. Centered around MeluXina, Luxembourg’s advanced supercomputer, LuxProvide focuses on accuracy, security, and sustainability in the digital realm. The company transcends traditional technological boundaries, fostering innovative solutions that elevate the human experience and drive positive change. LuxProvide is dedicated to pioneering a future where tech-nology not only evolves but enhances every aspect of life.

You can find further information at: www.luxprovide.lu

About Governance Tailor

Moritz von Kunow is a go-to governance expert in the Luxembourg financial industry ecosystem, in which he has been active since 2007. With Governance Tailor, he contributes as an adviser to operational companies and alternative investment funds, as well as in non-executive board roles. He focusses on the use of governance as a means to create value.

You can find further information at: www.governancetailor.lu

CURE Intelligence is known for excellent services and intelligence solutions in media monitoring/analysis and online marketing since 2009. With offices in Luxembourg and Germany, we help renowned clients from nine countries to make smart decisions and communicate effectively. Our success is based on an exceptionally dedicated team of experienced specialists and experts in the fields of media, marketing and data intelligence.

You can find further information at: www.cure-intelligence.com

Company-Contact

CURE S.A.

Marco Feiten

Schaffmill 3

6778 Grevenmacher

Phone: +352 26 74 55 44 1

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.cure-intelligence.com

Press

CURE S.A.

Marisa Fassbender

Schaffmill 3

6778 Grevenmacher

Phone: +352 26 74 55 44 23

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.cure-intelligence.com/en/press/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.