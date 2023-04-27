All-Star Chef and Restaurant Line-Up Announced for Inaugural Vivid Sydney Food

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2023 / Vivid Sydney’s brand-new pillar, Vivid Food, has delivered a sizzling smorgasbord of a program for its inaugural year. International culinary greats and homegrown superstars, combined with iconic dining establishments and pop-up foodie experiences, are set to deliver all the ingredients to make Vivid Food a feast for all the senses.

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2023/70278/vividsydneyNR270423.001.jpeg

Vivid Sydney 2022

Destination NSW

One of the biggest Vivid Food program elements is a two-week residency for New York chef Daniel Humm at Matt Moran’s Aria. Humm, who needs no introduction to global gourmands, is the chef and owner of three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park. Humm made headlines when he changed the entire menu of the former World’s Best 50 Restaurants number-one eatery to a plant-based offering. He’ll bring both his team and his visionary approach to cuisine to one of Sydney’s most celebrated restaurants from 6-17 June for Vivid Residence.

Vivid Chef Series will welcome more of the world’s most exciting chefs as they join forces with some of Sydney’s best restaurants, including Kiln, Fred’s and Yellow, to create exclusive and never-before-tasted menus. From relaxed to fine dining and from contemporary European to authentic African cuisine, collaborations include award-winning LA chef Jeremy Fox, two Michelin-starred chef Rishi Naleendra from Singapore, and Cape Town’s Mmabatho Molefe, one of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants 50 Next hospitality pioneers in 2022.

Globally renowned pitmasters and barbecue heroes will take centre stage at Vivid Fire Kitchen, with Firedoor’s Lennox Hastie; Australian-born Texas pitmaster and TV celebrity Jess Pryles; Byron Bay’s Pip Sumbak; Dave Pynt from Michelin-starred restaurant Burnt Ends in Singapore and more firing up The Cutaway at Barangaroo. Along with cooking demonstrations, Vivid Fire Kitchen gives festivalgoers the unique opportunity to sample dishes from a curated selection of Sydney’s hottest dining concepts, offering something for everyone, from casual eateries to acclaimed restaurants.

Vivid Residence, Vivid Chef Series and Vivid Fire Kitchen bolster an already impressive Vivid Food program, including Chefs on the Harbour, Vivid Rooftop Experience at Aster Bar and, following its success in 2022, the Vivid Sydney Dinner at Ivy Ballroom plus many more, all with a nod to the festival’s theme, Vivid Sydney, Naturally.

Minister for Jobs and Tourism John Graham said the addition of Vivid Food will deliver even greater economic benefits to the NSW visitor economy and shines a global spotlight on Sydney’s restaurant and hospitality industry.

„This is a celebration of NSW food culture. If tourists are not coming to NSW for our food, they should be,“ Graham said.

„Our fresh ingredients, skilled chefs and multicultural society make our state a foodies dream. It’s time to get the word out, and Vivid Food will do exactly that.“

Gill Minervini, Vivid Sydney Festival Director, said the launch of Vivid Food was an integral part of the festival’s evolution and celebrates an expanded definition of the creative industries in 2023.

„To be recognised as one of the world’s best chefs or restaurants takes immense skill, talent and creativity. We’re thrilled at the line-up we have created for the first-ever Vivid Food program – the chefs are some of the most creative masters in the culinary space, broadening the creative spotlight from Light, Music and Ideas.

„Vivid Food will enable festivalgoers the opportunity to experience exclusive and never-before-tasted dishes from some of the world’s best culinary talent with entry points for everyone, from wholesome street food to high-end dining experiences.“

Vivid Residence, Vivid Chef Series and Vivid Fire Kitchen as part of Vivid Food are being produced by IMG, the global events company behind Gourmet Escape, Taste Festivals, The Big Feastival, New York Fashion Week: The Shows and Frieze art fairs.

Stephanie Calape, Managing Director of Culinary Events at IMG, said Vivid Food was set to deliver world-class dining events that will set a new bar for food events delivered in Australia.

„We are excited to be partnering with Vivid Sydney to help launch this first-of-its-kind culinary experience as part of the festival’s brand-new pillar, Vivid Food.

„Vivid Sydney is an incredible celebration of creativity, innovation and technology, loved by visitors from Australia and all around the world. We look forward to reflecting this through an eclectic and delicious food and drink offering with top chefs and experiences that showcase Sydney’s world-class culinary scene and help boost the visitor economy through tourism.“

Tickets to the Vivid Residence and Vivid Chef Series go on sale 28 April at vividsydney.com. Vivid Fire Kitchen events, taking place at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, are free for all to attend. Food and drink can be purchased on-site.

Vivid Sydney runs from Friday, 26 May, to Saturday, 17 June 2023.

For more information and tickets, visit vividsydney.com.

Contact Information

Jenna Whyte

PR Manager

jenna.whyte@dnsw.com.au

Related Images

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2023/70278/vividsydneyNR270423.002.jpeg

Vivid Sydney 2022

Destination NSW

https://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2023/70278/vividsydneyNR270423.003.jpeg

Chef Daniel Humm

credit: Craig McDean

SOURCE: Vivid Sydney

NEWSLETTER REGISTRIERUNG:

Aktuelle Pressemeldungen dieses Unternehmens direkt in Ihr Postfach:

https://www.irw-press.com/alert_subscription.php?lang=en&isin=US0000000003

Mitteilung übermittelt durch IRW-Press.com. Für den Inhalt ist der Aussender verantwortlich.

Kostenloser Abdruck mit Quellenangabe erlaubt.

Company-Contact

ACCESSWIRE News Network

Client Support

500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D

NC 27560 Morrisville

Phone: 888-952-4446

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.accesswire.com

Press

ACCESSWIRE News Network

Client Support

500 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite D

NC 27560 Morrisville

Phone: 888-952-4446

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.accesswire.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.