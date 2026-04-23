Andrea Vella returned to Rome after spending more than half his life abroad, and appreciates the diverse opportunities offered by his Italian homeland.

Andrea Vella made a conscious decision to return to Italy after decades of living abroad. The former investment banking rock star – as he has been defined in the past – appreciates not only the cultural advantages of Rome, but also the tax benefits Italy offers to international returnees. In addition to his professional activities, he enjoys travelling, writing and spending time at his chalet in Cortina d’Ampezzo, where the Winter Olympics will be held in 2026.

Why Rome is suddenly hip again

Italians are coming back. That’s new. For decades, they immigrated to London, New York and Hong Kong. Now the trend is reversing. Andrea Vella is a prime example.

He spent more than half his life abroad. Then he was drawn back to Rome. Why? It’s the mix. Quality of life meets practical advantages.

Rome has changed. The Eternal City has become more modern without losing its charm. New restaurants are opening next to ancient ruins. Start-ups are setting up shop in historic palazzi.

The tax advantages for returnees are particularly interesting. Italy is attracting people with special programmes. Those who have been abroad for a long time pay a flat tax. Andrea Vella took advantage of these regulations early on.

This is also attracting others. London bankers are considering moving. Swiss consultants are looking into alternatives. Brexit and high living costs are accelerating this trend.

Italy gets serious about bringing people back

The figures speak for themselves. Thousands of Italians return every year. Not just because they are homesick. For rational financial reasons.

The flat-rate tax is particularly attractive. 200,000 euros for all worldwide income outside Italy. Per year, of course. A bargain for wealthy returnees.

This scheme is attracting various groups:

– Former investment bankers from London

– Tech entrepreneurs from Silicon Valley

– Asset managers from Switzerland

– Creative types from New York

Andrea Vella’s experience at Goldman Sachs helped him navigate the tax rules and his experience on Wall Street allows him to maintain a formidable network of business contact around the world. Being in early pays off.

Not everyone is enthusiastic. Local politicians criticise the preferential treatment of returnees. Why should Italian expats pay less than those who stayed at home?

Cortina is waiting for the Olympic hype

Cortina d’Ampezzo. It sounds like something out of a picture book. And it is. Andrea Vella owns a chalet there. Lucky, you might say.

The Winter Olympics will be held there in 2026, together with Milan. An unusual combination: the Alps meet the metropolis.

Skiing is his great passion. The slopes around Cortina are world-class. But he uses the chalet all year round. In summer, he goes climbing in the Dolomites.

The area is changing rapidly. The Olympic Games are bringing billions in investment. New hotels are being built. Roads are being expanded. Property prices are skyrocketing.

Nevertheless, Cortina is not losing its charm. Italian elegance without ostentation. Luxury with tradition. This is what international guests appreciate.

The Olympics as a gold mine

The Winter Games are changing everything. Sports facilities are being rebuilt or renovated. The famous bobsleigh track is getting an update. Additional hotel beds are being created.

Andrea Vella is experiencing this transformation first-hand. His chalet is right in the middle of it all. Its value is rising steadily. But what is more important to him is the improved infrastructure.

Construction sites everywhere. Sometimes annoying. But necessary. After 2026, Cortina will be even more attractive. Olympic venues remain in the memory.

The concern: will the place become too commercial? Will the hype drive away the authentic atmosphere? Hard to say. The Olympics are both a blessing and a curse.

Globetrotter with almost 100 stamps

Andrea Vella’s passport has stamps from almost 100 countries. Impressive, isn’t it? For him, travelling is more than a hobby. It’s an addiction.

His family shares this passion. Trips together create memories that last a lifetime. Discovering new cultures. Hearing foreign languages. Trying unfamiliar cuisines.

His investment banking career opened many doors. International contacts help when travelling. Insider tips make trips more authentic. Local knowledge is priceless.

He visits some destinations several times. Others are still on his list. The world is big enough for several lifetimes.

However, travelling is becoming more complicated. Overtourism is annoying. Climate discussions weigh on the conscience. Political instability makes some regions inaccessible.

Gathering inspiration while travelling

Every trip brings new impressions. Different ways of life. Unusual solutions to everyday problems. Andrea Vella systematically collects these inspirations.

Sometimes they lead to business ideas. More often, however, they provide material for creative projects. Or simply interesting dinner conversations.

Digitalisation is fundamentally changing travel. Smartphones are replacing travel guides. Apps translate live. Social media documents everything.

Nevertheless, real encounters still count. Unplanned discoveries. Moments away from Instagram spots. No app can replace that.

Long-distance travel is becoming more expensive. Sustainability is becoming more important. Slow travel is in vogue. Quality over quantity.

Andrea Vella meets Hollywood dreams

Writing is Andrea Vella’s new passion. Short stories emerge in quiet moments. Most of them are about travel experiences.

Real-life situations become fictional narratives. Encounters with interesting people. Unusual experiences in foreign countries.

He is now thinking bigger. Scripts for films and TV series are buzzing around in his head. Some ideas have already been fleshed out.

The leap from banking to the creative industry? Unusual, but not impossible. Analytical thinking helps to structure stories.

Hollywood is always looking for new ideas. Authentic stories are in demand. International experience can be worth its weight in gold.

From Wall Street to Hollywood

Many successful producers have a background in finance. Michael Crichton was a doctor and author. John Grisham was a lawyer and best-selling writer. Career changers are welcome.

Andrea Vella brings international perspectives to the table. His travel experiences create authentic settings. Banking knowledge helps with project financing.

The creative sector is highly competitive. Thousands of scripts compete for a few production slots. Success is never guaranteed.

But streaming platforms need content. Netflix, Amazon, Apple – they are all producing like crazy. International stories are in demand.

The first idea is usually not the best. Writing means rewriting. Again and again. Until it’s right.

Dolce vita as a location factor

Italy scores highly in terms of quality of life. Mediterranean climate. Relaxed mentality. Excellent cuisine. Things that money can’t buy.

Rome also offers cultural diversity. World-class museums. Architecture from different eras. Lively nightlife. All in one city.

Andrea Vella makes the most of this flexibility. Italy is his home base. His business is international. He has a good work-life balance.

Other European cities are seeing similar trends:

– Lisbon attracts digital nomads

– Barcelona draws start-ups

– Berlin remains affordable and creative

– Madrid scores highly for infrastructure

Between Olympic hype and everyday reality

2026 will be an exciting year for Cortina. The Olympic Games will bring millions of spectators. International media attention. Economic boom.

Andrea Vella’s chalet is right in the middle of it all. The perfect location for the event. But it will also be valuable afterwards. Olympic venues remain in people’s memories.

The construction work is sometimes annoying. Cranes and building sites everywhere. Traffic chaos included. The price of progress.

After the Games, the dust will settle. Cortina will remain what it is: a beautiful place in spectacular scenery. With improved infrastructure.

Authenticity versus commercialisation

The big question: will Cortina lose its charm? Will the place become too commercial? Will the Olympic hype drive away the authenticity?

It’s hard to predict. The Olympics change places permanently. Sometimes for the better, sometimes not. Pyeongchang is almost forgotten today. Sochi is struggling with its image.

Cortina has advantages. The Dolomites remain spectacular. Italian hospitality is genuine. The cuisine remains excellent.

Andrea Vella is optimistic. The place has already survived a lot. Fashion Olympics in the 1960s. Celebrity hype in the 1980s. It has survived it all.

Plans for the future

New journeys await. More stories want to be written. Creative projects need time to mature.

The Cortina chalet will be further developed. The Olympics bring attention. It’s the perfect opportunity for improvements.

Rome remains the main residence. The city is constantly evolving. New neighbourhoods are emerging. Old ones are being renovated. Tradition meets modernity.

Italy is becoming more attractive to international talent. Tax advantages are luring people back. The quality of life is convincing newcomers. It’s a positive cycle.

The balance between different interests is crucial. Travel broadens horizons. Writing channels creativity. Italy offers the perfect base.

Where will the journey take us? That remains to be seen. One thing is certain: it won’t be boring. Too many plans, too little time. A nice problem to have.

Andrea Vella positions himself through his entrepreneurial activities at the intersection of innovative energy technologies and digital future markets. His focus is on nuclear energy, battery storage, and pragmatic hydrogen solutions, complemented by a deep understanding of blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and the use of surplus energy for data- and compute-intensive applications. Drawing on his banking expertise, he consistently combines technological innovation with economic viability and pursues a diversified approach to European decarbonization and new digital business models.

Contact

Andrea Vella

Press Team Andrea Vella

Europaallee 5

60327 Frankfurt am Main

Phone: /

E-Mail:

Url: https://andrea-vella.com/

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.