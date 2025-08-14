ANITA & ZAHA Introduces Exclusive „Made in France“ Natural Cosmetics

Where Luxury Meets Nature

French premium brand ANITA & ZAHA proudly presents its exquisite line of natural cosmetics, crafted with over 93% ingredients of natural origin. Each product combines elegance, high quality, and sustainability, while embracing a zero-waste approach.

Our Signature Products

Shaving Soap with Organic Donkey Milk & Argan Oil

Formulated with 99.95% natural ingredients, minimal palm oil, and fragrance-free, this soap ensures a gentle shave suitable for all skin types.

Tags: Argan Oil, Organic Donkey Milk, Made in France, 99%+ Natural Ingredients, Vegan, Fragrance-Free, Zero Waste

Solid Shampoo with Argan Oil & Pro-Vitamin B5

Made with 94% natural ingredients, this shampoo suits all hair types and leaves a soft, tea-inspired fragrance.

Tags: Argan Oil, Made in France, 94% Natural Ingredients, Vegan, Palm Oil-Free, Zero Waste

Exfoliating Bar with Organic Goat Milk & Oyster Shell Powder, Tea Scent

A gentle, natural scrub with 98% ingredients of natural origin, offering a refreshing and revitalizing experience.

Tags: Organic Goat Milk, Oyster Shell Powder, Made in France, 98% Natural Ingredients, Vegan, Palm Oil-Free, Zero Waste

3-in-1 Cleansing Bar for Face, Body & Hair with Jojoba Oil

Enriched with Jojoba Oil, this multi-purpose bar contains 94% natural ingredients, suitable for all skin and hair types, with a subtle floral fragrance and environmentally friendly formulation.

Tags: Jojoba Oil, Made in France, 94% Natural Ingredients, Floral Fragrance, Vegan, Palm Oil-Free, Zero Waste

Global Presence

All ANITA & ZAHA products are made in France. The brand is internationally registered in the EU, Monaco, Switzerland, the UK, and Liechtenstein, reflecting its commitment to quality and global reach.

ANITA & ZAHA represents luxurious, natural, and sustainable cosmetics. The brand emphasizes wellness, ethical production, and environmental protection, aiming to revive the European fragrance tradition for modern, conscious consumers.

Press Contact:

Siham BARREAU

Email: sbarreau@anita-zaha.fr

Website: https://anita-zaha.com

Shop: https://anita-zaha.com/shop

CSR Initiatives: https://anita-zaha.com/notre-rse

Contact

ANITA & ZAHA

Siham BARREAU

Boulevard du Doyenné, P.O. BOX 40222 30

49100 Angers

Phone: 0033285359085

E-Mail:

Url: https://anita-zaha.com

