ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE: EndoTrap-HD of LIONEX is an optimal affinity product for endotoxin removal from bacteriophage preprations

EndoTrap-HD FPLC column highly suitable for upscaling of endotoxin removal from phage preparations

The antibiotic resistance is becoming a global health problem. All past strategies of developing newer and better drugs against bacterial pathogens have almost failed. Treatment with bacteriophages specific to various pathogens is an attractive strategy since it is independent of resistances to current drugs. Even though the phages are safe for humans, the phage preparations are contaminated with toxic components such as endotoxin and exotoxins. Removal of pyrogens (endotoxin) and other toxins from phage preparations is essential prior to their use for therapy of bacterial infections.

LIONEX has a number of endotoxin removal resins in its portfolio. EndoTrap RED and EndoTrap HD are widely used for removal of endotoxin from various types of solutions. Recently, more and more research groups and companies have started using EndoTrap-HD for endotoxin removal, specially from the therapeutic bacteriophage preparations.

A recent sudy compared various methods and commercial products for endotoxin removal and came to the conclusion that

„EndoTrap HD column was the optimal way to remove endotoxins from phage preparations. The use of the column needed only little hands-on-time and resulted in extremely low endotoxin-to-phage ratio with high phage recovery“. All details of this study are available at Front. Microbiol., 23 July 2019 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fmicb.2019.01674

LIONEX is growing biotech company with exceptional commitment to the problems of tropical diseases such as TB and HIV infection. It is a partner of BioRegioN, a highly active biotech oriented region in Germany. LIONEX has excellent facilities and expertise in recombinant DNA technology, production of high quality recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for research and diagnostics. In the last 22 years, more than 400 recombinant proteins of M. tuberculosis have already been produced by LIONEX and are available in significant quantities. Corresponding mAbs are available for a series of mycobacterial antigens. This fact shall be of considerable advantage for developing new diagnostic products (antigen and antibody detection) for TB. Prof. Singh, the CEO of LIONEX, has been engaged in research on mycobacterial antigens for the last 30 years. He has coordinated and / or supervised research projects funded by the WHO, European Commission, German Science Foundation and German Government. Prof. Singh is involved in national and international research projects on TB, HIV, Buruli ulcer, Malaria and mycobacterial genetics. He has coordinated several EU projects „NEW TB Drugs“, FASTEST-TB“, „NOPERSIST“ and is currently coordinating DEMO-NOPERSIST (FP7 project).

