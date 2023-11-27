App-based Remote Control for FrontFace Digital Signage Software Available

With the Remote Control Plugin, FrontFace digital signage screens can now be controlled interactively via a smartphone app.

The FrontFace digital signage and kiosk software from mirabyte can be used to control digital screens and interactive kiosk systems for displaying any type of content or media. Professional information and advertising screens as well as interactive touchscreen applications can be created in no time at all. Thanks to FrontFace’s no-code approach, no programming knowledge is required!

With the newly introduced „Remote Control Plugin“, an extension for FrontFace, screens can also be controlled interactively via a smartphone app. For example, you can access specific content, browse through playlists, or parameterize content on the fly, such as displaying a visitor’s name on a welcome screen! The Remote Control App, available for iOS, Android and Windows 10/11, allows you to pre-configure buttons that can then be used to trigger actions or display specific content.

The plugin opens up many new or additional applications for FrontFace users: For example, salespeople in showrooms can use their mobile phones to interactively control content on installed large-format screens and present contextual videos or product information to customers and prospects.

The Remote Control Plugin is also ideal for all kinds of call up systems: For example, it can be used to call patients in waiting rooms. The plugin can place an overlay on the screen in the waiting area or waiting room over the displayed content (such as advertising or entertainment).

Alarm systems represent another application: whether general information or warnings in emergency situations – with the Remote Control Plugin, the screens and touch terminals can be provisioned with corresponding, eye-catching warnings in real time – optionally also with an acoustic alert.

In addition to controlling the screens via the Remote Control App, the plugin for FrontFace offers further control options via API (application programming interface). This allows the application’s functionality to be used programmatically and seamlessly integrated into your own applications and automation systems.

The Remote Control Plugin is available for the FrontFace digital signage software directly from the manufacturer mirabyte for USD $199.95 (company-wide license). A free, fully functional trial version of the plugin is also available for evaluation purposes.

mirabyte ® (founded in 2005) is a privately owned, independent software vendor (ISV) based in Hamm, Germany with innovative products and services ranging from digital signage and interactive kiosk systems to graphical user interfaces and Web technologies. mirabyte solutions and products are used successfully by clients from various sectors worldwide.

