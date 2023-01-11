ARIES Embedded and Emdalo Technologies Partner for FPGA Solutions

Combined Hardware and Software Expertise to Further Embedded Modules with Microchip“s PolarFire® SoC Architecture

ARIES Embedded, specialist in embedded services and products, and Emdalo Technologies, software engineering development company, have started a partnership for further advancing embedded modules based on Microchip“s PolarFire® SoC architecture. „The PolarFire SoC combines a high-performance 64-bit RISC-V multicore processor subsystem with low-power FPGA technology,“ stated Andreas Widder, Managing Director of ARIES Embedded. „In Emdalo Technologies, we“re excited to have an extraordinarily experienced, qualified partner in order to jointly further this future-ready technology.“ Ivan Griffin, Director at Emdalo Technologies, added: „Our cooperation with ARIES Embedded perfectly fits with our focus on delivering excellent solutions in embedded systems, machine learning, AI, information security, and IIoT applications. We“re proud to provide intelligent software for ARIES Embedded“s high-performance system-on-modules with PolarFire inside.“

High Performance at Low Power

Based on Microchip’s PolarFire® FPGA architecture, ARIES Embedded has developed the M100PF and M100PFS system-on-modules (SoM). The platforms successfully provide reliable embedded systems for secure, power-efficient computation in a wide range of applications, including smart embedded vision, industrial automation, communications, and IoT. The M100PF SoM family implements the PolarFire FPGA and spans from 100K logic elements (LEs) to 300K LEs. It features 12.7G transceivers and offers up to 50 percent lower power than competing mid-range FPGAs. The M100PFS SoM integrates a hardened real-time, Linux capable, RISC-V-based MPU subsystem on the mid-range PolarFire SoC-FPGA family, bringing low power consumption, thermal efficiency, and defense grade security to embedded systems. For a quick and easy project start, ARIES Embedded provides evaluation platforms for both SoMs.

About ARIES Embedded

ARIES Embedded provides hardware and software development and standard products for industrial and agricultural sectors. The 2001 founded embedded specialist headquartered in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany, focuses on FPGA technology and open source software. The portfolio comprises of modular systems for flexible and fast use in functional prototypes, pilot series and mass production. On customer request, ARIES Embedded individually customizes standard products in accordance with project requirements.

