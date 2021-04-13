Asahi Kasei Europe uniting sales, marketing and R&D activities at Düsseldorf Harbour

Düsseldorf, April 13, 2021 – On 16th November 2020 Asahi Kasei Europe started office operation at its new location at Düsseldorf Harbour, Germany. In March 2021, the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center relocated from Dormagen to the new location. By uniting European sales, marketing and R&D activities, the Japanese technology company further enhances its business approach towards the European automotive industry.

Asahi Kasei is starting a new chapter of its business expansion on the European market: On 16th November 2020, Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH and its sister company Asahi Kasei Microdevices Europe GmbH started office operation at the new “C-View Offices” at Düsseldorf Harbour, Germany. After the cornerstone laying on 7th October 2019, the construction work went smoothly and was finished on schedule. The Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center – originally located at CHEMPARK Dormagen near Düsseldorf – relocated to the new location in March 2021.

Hideki Tsutsumi, Managing Director at Asahi Kasei Europe: “This relocation marks the next important milestone of Asahi Kasei”s expansion on the European market. Europe is at the forefront of an evolution in the automotive industry that is said to happen once in a century. In addition, it is the forerunner in environmental topics. Uniting sales, marketing, R&D and technical service activities at one single location will enable us to quickly address the changing demands by customers and to enhance joint projects with local partners.

The office building has wide open office and meeting spaces with a clear view on the water side and the Düsseldorf skyline. In the brand-new showroom the company displays its materials and solutions for the future automotive, ranging from sustainable microfiber materials for interior seat and headliner coverings to innovative foam products and separators for battery applications. The adjacent hall building is home to the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center, with laboratory space for various materials, such as engineering plastics, synthetic rubber, as well as for battery and coating materials.

“The new office spaces will further foster the cross-divisional communication within Asahi Kasei Europe, but also the cross organisational communication with other European Asahi Kasei Group companies. Naturally, this will also be of great benefit to our customers”, adds Tsutsumi.

A strong commitment to the home base Düsseldorf

After the establishment of Asahi Kasei Europe and Asahi Kasei Microdevices Europe at “Am Seestern”, Düsseldorf in April 2016, the companies have been accelerating the activities towards the European automotive industry. This has been followed by the opening of the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center in CHEMPARK Dormagen in October 2017, providing local technical support and strengthening the cooperation and joint development with European companies and universities. In the five years since its establishment, Asahi Kasei Europe has built a strong network in Düsseldorf. The annual “Asahi Kasei Europe Business Forum” has become a well-established conference and networking event for customers and partners. Furthermore, Asahi Kasei Europe is a strong supporter of Sports City Düsseldorf and is actively promoting the traditional Japanese Judo sports by conducting annual Judo Workshops with young enthusiastic Judo-ka in Düsseldorf.

Tsutsumi continues: “Düsseldorf is a great hub for business activities in Europe and in close proximity to technical universities. With this relocation we are further committing ourselves to our home base Düsseldorf – a very important sign in times of COVID-19. We are very much looking forward to create this next chapter of Asahi Kasei Europe together with our customers and partners.”

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

The Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,151.6 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020).

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world.

For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Company contact Asahi Kasei Europe

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstrasse 17, 40221 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-3399-2058

Mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Press Contact

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei