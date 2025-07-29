Asahi Kasei Expands Planova™ Production with New Spinning Plant

Strengthening Life Science“s Global Bioprocess Supply Capabilities

DÜSSELDORF, Germany & CHELMSFORD, Mass. & NOVI, Mich. & TOKYO – July 29, 2025 – Asahi Kasei Life Science, a division of diversified global manufacturer Asahi Kasei, announced plans to construct a new spinning plant for its Planova™ virus removal filters in Nobeoka City, Miyazaki, Japan. The new facility will be the company“s fourth spinning plant for hollow-fiber cellulose membrane filters. Construction is scheduled to begin in July 2026, with operations starting in January 2030. The initiative, backed by a grant from Japan“s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), aligns with Asahi Kasei“s recently announced medium-term management plan „Trailblaze Together,“ which positions the Life Science business as a key driver of future growth.

According to a report by Market.US, the global biopharmaceutical market is forecasted to surpass US$500 billion by 2032, with compound annual growth of 8.2% from 2022 to 2032. This will drive a sharp increase in demand for developing and commercializing new drugs, resulting in the need for virus removal filters essential in manufacturing biologics. With strong market growth projected to continue, Planova™ is well-positioned as one of the global leaders in virus filtration for plasma-derived therapeutics and biologics. The new plant will significantly expand the company“s production capacity in response to accelerating global demand, focusing on the production of Planova™ filters S20N, 15N, 20N, 35N, and 75N. The planned capacity expansion represents a strategic investment to capture future demand, enhance global supply chain resilience, and reinforce the position of Planova™ in the high-value bioprocessing market.

„This new plant reinforces the momentum behind our newly established Life Science business,“ said Yusuke Kanazawa, Head of the Bioprocess Division at Asahi Kasei Life Science Corporation. „It demonstrates Asahi Kasei“s commitment to making strategic investments while responding to rising global demand for virus filtration. This project was selected under METI“s Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Project, which supports the development of domestic infrastructure critical for vaccine production during public health emergencies. Through this government-backed initiative, we are strengthening our supply resilience and enhancing our competitiveness in the global biopharmaceutical market.“

About Asahi Kasei Life Science

Asahi Kasei Life Science Corp. positions its bioprocess business as one of its key growth engines, encompassing the manufacture and sale of Planova™ virus removal filters and related equipment used in the production of biologics such as biopharmaceuticals and plasma-derived therapies. The company also provides biosafety testing services and biopharmaceutical CDMO services. Planova™ filters, in particular, are highly regarded in Japan and internationally for their outstanding virus removal performance and protein permeability as cellulose-based hollow fiber filters. In 2021, the company launched the next-generation cellulose membrane Planova™ S20N, followed in 2024 by Planova™ FG1, featuring higher flux. Through this expanding portfolio, the company delivers optimal solutions to meet the increasingly diverse needs of customers worldwide.

For more information about Planova™ virus removal filters, please visit https://planova.ak-bio.com/products_services/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com In April 2025, Asahi Kasei announced its new medium-term management plan „Trailblaze Together,“ continuing the path of structural transformation and pursuing carefully selected investments in strategic growth fields. By doing so the company aims at maximizing both profitability and company value by 2030 and beyond.

