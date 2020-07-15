Asahi Kasei introduces new engineered resin series SoFormTM of the Thermylene® brand

A Class-A surface material with low emissions and excellent scratch resistance

Düsseldorf, July 15, 2020 – Asahi Kasei Plastics North America (APNA) introduces SoFormTM, a new engineered resin series as part of their diverse Thermylene® family – Asahi Kasei”s portfolio of specialty chemically coupled glass fiber reinforced polypropylenes. SoFormTM is a cost- and process-optimized material for automotive interior surfaces and industrial durable goods.

SoFormTM features excellent scratch resistance with haptic surface feel and improved durability compared to competitors. It also offers key benefits such as low gloss, low emissions, chemical resistance, and structural performance.

“Durability coupled with low gloss and improved haptic surface feel are key to interior performance and customer end use criteria now more than ever; SoFormTM provides an attractive solution to meet these demanding requirements” states Jane Horal, Marketing and Business Development Manager at APNA.

The material is available in 10%, 15%, 20% and 25% glass fiber filled grades. All are commercialized and available in either natural or pre-colored for injection molding.

A cost-saving and eco-friendly alternative

Automotive application areas for these novel grades include, but are not limited to, instrument panels, door panels and associated touch points (map pockets, console sides, mirror surrounds and seat trim).

SoFormTM also excels in the industrial segment with applications such as furniture armrests and durable wear surfaces. The durability and haptic surface finish enable both automotive and industrial segments to provide customers with improved longevity and luxury.

“SoFormTM has unique performance compared to traditional talc reinforced thermoplastic elastomers due to the increased scratch and mar properties” says Todd Glogovsky, VP of Sales and Technology at APNA. “For applications that have higher durability requirements, SoForm will be a key product”.

Currently, soft touch paint, over-molding or a foam in place with skin has been required to meet these customer demands. SoFormTM is an alternative to improve the design, manufacture, logistics and value chain of the production process. As the material eliminates the needs to paint, over-mold or foam in place, it can provide additional cost-savings and eco-friendly options for the manufacturer.

You can find more information on the new material on its dedicated landing page:

https://asahikasei.group/eu/soform

About Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc.

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. (“APNA”) is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high performance, engineered polymers and chemically coupled polypropylene resins in North America. The product line includes XYRONTM (modified polyphenylene ether), Thermylene® (specialty chemically coupled polypropylene), LEONATM (polyamide 6/6, 6/6+6i), TENACTM (homopolymer & copolymer acetal) and Thermylon® (polyamide 6, 6/6). APNA currently has three locations in North America and over 400 employees.

About the Asahi Kasei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,151.6 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2019 (April 1, 2019 – March 31, 2020).

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com and www.asahi-kasei.eu

Company Contact Europe:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Am Seestern 4, 40547 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0) 211-2806-8139

Mail: sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Company Contact North America:

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America / Asahi Kasei America

Samantha Kortas

900 East Van Riper Road, Fowlerville MI 48836

Tel: +1 (517) 223-5253

Mail: skortas@akplastics.com

