Asahi Kasei Medical completes new assembly plant for Planova™ virus removal filters

Düsseldorf, Tokyo, and New York – May 27, 2024 – Asahi Kasei Medical has completed the construction of its third assembly plant for Planova™ virus removal filters in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan, and held its completion ceremony on May 24, 2024.

The bioprocess business of Asahi Kasei Medical comprises Planova™ virus removal filters and equipment used in the manufacturing process of biotherapeutic products such as biopharmaceuticals and plasma derivatives, biosafety testing services, and biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing (CDMO) operations. It is one of the Asahi Kasei Group“s businesses to drive future growth.

Planova™ cellulose hollow-fiber membrane filters, developed specifically for removing viruses from biotherapeutic products, were launched in 1989, followed by Planova™ BioEX hydrophilic PVDF hollow-fiber membrane filters in 2009. Both product lines have earned wide recognition among pharmaceutical manufacturers for their outstanding contribution to the safety of biopharmaceuticals, and their adoption has expanded worldwide. A next-generation line of cellulose hollow-fiber membrane filters, Planova™ S20N, was launched in 2022 featuring robust virus removal capability and simplified operation and has been highly regarded among customers.

With heightened standards throughout the world for the viral safety of biotherapeutics and advances in the development of monoclonal antibodies and other biopharmaceuticals, global demand for virus removal filters is expected to continue growing. To further ensure stable supply, Asahi Kasei Medical has been proactively expanding production capacity for Planova™ including the 2019 completion of a new spinning plant for Planova™ in Nobeoka, Miyazaki, Japan, and the 2021 decision to expand its spinning plant for Planova™ BioEX filters in Oita, Japan, in addition to the assembly plant completion announced today. Asahi Kasei Medical will continue to support biotherapeutics manufacturers by enabling them to safely and efficiently manufacture products that patients can trust through innovative and exceptionally reliable bioprocess consumables and equipment, as well as scientific support and biosafety testing services.

For more information, visit https://planova.ak-bio.com/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Europe Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

North America Contact

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/ Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei