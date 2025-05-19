Asahi Kasei Microdevices and Dirac Partner to Meet Growing Demand for High-Fidelity In-Car Audio Performance

Tokyo; Novi, Michigan; Düsseldorf, Germany; and Uppsala, Sweden – May 19, 2025 – Leading semiconductor manufacturer Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM) and Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac have announced a partnership to integrate Dirac“s smart acoustics solutions, AudioIQ, into AKM“s line of automotive audio digital signal processors (DSPs), including its flagship AK7709, to significantly reduce tuning time while enhancing sound quality within vehicle interiors.

This collaboration brings a new level of audio precision to automotive amplifier systems, delivering a more natural, immersive sound experience for drivers while dramatically reducing the need for complex manual tuning. The partnership also enables AKM to embed Dirac“s proprietary algorithms into its next generation of audio DSPs. As indicated in Asahi Kasei“s 2023 automotive survey, as driverless vehicles become more prevalent, passengers increasingly emphasize in-cabin experiences. Together, the two companies aim to meet the rising demand for immersive in-car entertainment while addressing OEMs“ pain points of taxing tuning processes.

„With the electrification of vehicles and growing demand for premium passenger experiences, high-quality in-cabin sound has never been more critical,“ said Takeshi Fujita, General Manager for ES Project at AKM. „Our partnership with Dirac allows us to pair our industry-proven DSPs and proprietary audio technologies with Dirac“s cutting-edge smart acoustics software to create a more natural and immersive acoustic environment for every seat in the vehicle.“ Over the past 20 years, AKM has shipped more than 200 million units of its audio DSPs, which have been widely adopted in vehicle infotainment systems and other audio and voice solutions. By integrating Dirac“s smart acoustics software directly into its proven DSP portfolio, AKM enhances its ability to deliver lifelike audio in the face of challenging cabin acoustics and speaker placements.

The partnership further elevates the performance of AKM“s proprietary software solutions, including Dynamic Sound Control (DSC), which automatically optimizes music balance in response to changing road and driving conditions, and Karaoke Mode, which delivers enhanced in-cabin entertainment through low-latency echo cancellation and howling suppression. „Our partnership with AKM reflects our shared commitment to making premium in-car audio more accessible and efficient to implement,“ said Ramzi Khalaf, Director, Strategic Partnerships at Dirac. „By embedding Dirac AudioIQ solution into AKM“s leading DSPs, we“re empowering automakers to deliver best-in-class sound performance that adapts to any cabin configuration – without the cost and complexity of traditional tuning methods.“

Dirac AudioIQ is a fully scalable audio optimization platform for vehicles. It combines measurement-based tuning with advanced signal processing to deliver consistent, high-quality sound across every seat. AudioIQ minimizes manual calibration and supports all levels of system complexities, helping manufacturers improve audio performance while significantly reducing tuning time and overall time-to-market. Looking ahead, Dirac and AKM plan to expand their collaboration to support future generations of AKM audio DSPs, creating a scalable platform for automotive audio innovation.

Learn more about AKM“s audio DSPs here and Dirac“s automotive audio technologies here.

About Dirac

Dirac develops digital software solutions that create a significantly improved sound experience for all types of sound systems. Our customers include enterprises, such as sound system manufacturers and streaming services, as well as consumers. Dirac is a global company with headquarters in Uppsala, Sweden and R&D facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Bangalore, India, with representation in Greater China, Germany, Japan, Korea, and the USA. To learn more, visit https://www.dirac.com/

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM’s unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment. Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 49,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Healthcare. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

