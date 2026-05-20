Asahi Kasei Microdevices Debuts AK491x Premium Audio Op Amps at HIGH END Vienna 2026

TOKYO – May 20, 2026 – Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM), a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei, has unveiled the AK491x series of premium audio operational amplifiers (op amps). These new devices mark a significant expansion of AKM“s analog audio portfolio and will be on display at HIGH END Vienna 2026 from June 4th to 7th at Austria Center Vienna in Hall X2, Booth E07.

AKM extends its VELVET SOUND™ philosophy beyond the DAC (digital-to-analog converter) and into the analog output stage with the introduction of the AK4911 and AK4912, single- and dual-channel op amps. As DAC performance has continued to evolve, spearheaded by products such as AKM“s AK4499EX, audio designers have found a dearth of op amps that can leverage these aural advances. AKM“s AK491x series delivers upgraded audio performance, with ultra-low noise and distortion characteristics – a noise density of 0.96 nV/Hz and THD+N of -150 dB at 1 kHz – that are unachievable with conventional op amps. An ample 100 mA output-drive capability enables these new devices to maintain excellent THD+N characteristics even under the most demanding load conditions, such as 8-channel current summing in DAC applications.

„These are groundbreaking specifications, but the AK491x series was designed with a focus on the listening experience,“ said Seiko Nakamoto, Lead Expert – Audio Product Development. „Sound quality cannot be fully defined by numerical values alone. AKM“s development process placed equal emphasis on volume balance, transparency, spatial expansion, and perceived weight. The next frontier for sound quality lies in op amps that achieve both outstanding measured performance and a qualitative musical experience „as if you were there.““ The Asahi Kasei Microdevices booth at HIGH END Vienna 2026 will showcase the AK491x series along with a sound-field correction demonstration for home audio. Technical discussions and listening sessions conducted by AKM engineers and Audio Meisters will be available by appointment at booth E07.

Samples of the AK491x series op amps are currently available, mass production scheduled to start in early 2027. To learn more about the AK491x series, visit https://www.akm.com/global/en/products/audio/

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Material sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM’s unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics devices, household equipment, and industrial equipment.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world“s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes and Material.

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Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei