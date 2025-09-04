Asahi Kasei Microdevices Launches Camera less Integrated Sensing Modules for Detection of Falls, Vital Signs, Posture, and Position

DUESSELDORF, Germany, TOKYO, and Novi, Michigan – September 4, 2025 – Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation (AKM) has announced the commercial availability of its AK581xAIM Antenna-in-Module (AiM) millimeter wave (mmWave) radar modules for the high-precision sensing of human presence, breathing, position, and posture, as well as fall-detection, all without the use of cameras. These complete sensing solutions will enable product developers to accelerate proof of concept (PoC) development and integrate advanced sensing features quickly, without the need for antenna or radar design expertise.

As a growing number of adults over 50 plan to age in place-as many as 75% in the United States, according to a 2024 AARP survey-the demand for privacy conscious monitoring in consumer electronics, smart homes, and IoT healthcare applications is increasing. Asahi Kasei Microdevices“ AiM radar modules address this need by combining compact radar modules with ready to use evaluation kits, and provide customers a streamlined path from concept to deployment.

AiM Radar

AKM“s new AiM modules (AK5816AIM / AK5818AIM) integrate their AK581x mmWave radar IC and a 4-in/4-out antenna array into a single compact package (23 mm 23 mm). The antenna integration eliminates the need for custom RF design, reducing engineering effort and shortening time to market. Multi channel measurement and high angular resolution enable precise 3D sensing to accurately detect human location, motion, posture, and falls, while distinguishing between people, pets, and objects.

Privacy-sensitive solution for a broad range of applications

The AK581xAIM mmWave radar modules provide an unobtrusive, privacy-preserving solution for a broad range of applications such as vital signs sensing, posture estimation, and fall detection, which are especially relevant among older individuals. The lack of cameras makes it possible to offer these features even in bedrooms or restrooms, where safety monitoring is often limited by the need for privacy, and thus allow for faster response time and reduced caregiver burden. Additionally, these modules may help to increase energy efficiency when used for occupancy-aware control of HVAC systems, lighting, and more.

Evaluation kits available for testing

To simplify evaluation and accelerate development, AKM offers two development kits. The „AIMEZ V“ is optimized for rapid proof-of-concept and implementation testing and features USB, Ethernet, Wi Fi®, and Bluetooth® Low Energy connectivity. The „LUMI“ is designed for advanced algorithm development and is equipped with a high-performance System-on-Chip (SoC) for large-scale data processing and machine learning applications. Both kits include a baseline software environment for quick setup and support for integrating proprietary algorithms, enabling a smooth transition from evaluation to product development. Asahi Kasei has designated Electronics as a „First Priority“ business focused on electronic materials and electronic components. The development of AKM“s new AiM mmWave radar modules and evaluation kits emphasizes the organization’s commitment to continuing its proactive investment and innovation for growth.

About Asahi Kasei Microdevices (AKM)

AKM, a Japan-based company, operates an electronic components business as a member of the Asahi Kasei Group’s Material Sector. AKM provides customers with unique products by combining the compound semiconductor technology used in magnetic sensors with the ASIC/analog circuit technology used in silicon semiconductors. AKM’s unique products and solutions are featured across a wide range of markets, including mobile communication devices and consumer products, as well as automotive electronics, home appliances, and industrial equipment. Additional information is available on https://www.akm.com/global/en/

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

