Asahi Kasei Optimizes Material Portfolio Through Supply Realignment by FY2030

TOKYO – May 12, 2026 – Asahi Kasei, a diversified global company, has announced plans to streamline operations at its Mizushima Works by fiscal 2030.

There will be no immediate impact on the company“s supply of derivative products. The businesses covered by this initiative recorded revenue of 116.2 billion in fiscal year 2025, compared with 1,306.2 billion for the Material segment overall. These measures, targeted for completion by fiscal 2030, align with the previously announced cessation of ethylene production at Asahi Kasei Mitsubishi Chemical Ethylene Corp. (AMEC), further advancing the company“s efforts to enhance capital efficiency and strengthen long-term profitability.

Asahi Kasei“s discontinuation of these derivatives and realignment of its supply chain form part of a broader initiative to streamline its Material sector portfolio and enhance capital efficiency. These measures are intended to exit businesses where profitability has become inherently challenging and to restructure the related supply chains within the global petrochemical markets. This is expected to improve margins and reduce cash outflows associated with maintaining these operations, enabling the strategic reallocation of capital toward higher-value opportunities. Such disciplined portfolio management reinforces Asahi Kasei“s focus on areas with stronger long-term return potential. Under its three-year medium-term management plan „Trailblaze Together,“ Asahi Kasei is improving capital efficiency and accelerating earnings by converting past growth investments into tangible returns. To support this, the company is implementing structural reforms that channel resources to its key growth pillars-pharmaceuticals, critical care, overseas homes, and electronics. Recent actions such as entering a basic agreement with Mitsui Chemicals and Mitsubishi Chemical to promote the decarbonization of ethylene production in western Japan, and acquiring Aicuris to strengthen its specialty pharma platform in severe infectious diseases, demonstrate Asahi Kasei“s disciplined execution of this strategy and reinforce the foundation for sustained, profitable growth.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world“s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes and Material.

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Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei