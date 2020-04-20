Asahi Kasei Starts Green Hydrogen Production at the World’s Largest Single-Stack Alkaline-Water Electrolysis System in Fukushima

Düsseldorf/Namie, Fukushima, April 20, 2020 – The Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei is taking the next major step towards becoming a provider of large-scale alkaline-water electrolysis systems for the production of green hydrogen. In March 2020, the company started the operation of its 10 Megawatt (MW) single-stack alkaline-water electrolysis system at the Fukushima Energy Research Field (FH2R) in Namie, Fukushima, Japan. The “Aqualizer” is the world’s largest single-stack system, and able to produce green hydrogen at the rate of 1,200 normal cubic meter (Nm3) per hour.

Asahi Kasei received the order for the system from Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corp. in 2017. The system was installed at FH2R, which opened on March 7, 2020, as a technological development project of NEDO (Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organiza-tion). Able to produce hydrogen at the rate of 1,200 Nm3 per hour (rated power operation), it is the world’s largest-scale system comprising a single stack.

After its installation in November 2019 the hydrogen test supply operation evaluating the response to fluctuating power input began in March 2020. Its full-fledged operation at the core of FH2R is scheduled to begin in summer 2020.

One Century of Expertise in Water Electrolysis

Asahi Kasei’s expertise related to hydrogen production goes back to the company’s establishment in 1922, when it used hydroelectric power for water electrolysis to generate hydrogen for the production of ammonia. Furthermore, Asahi Kasei has been active in the field of chlor-alkali electrolysis since 1975, and today is leading one-stop provider of key components, including catalysts, electrodes and membranes.

Towards a Green Hydrogen Society

The company is now leveraging its four decades of experience and know-how in the field of chlor-alkali electrolysis to develop an alkaline-water electrolysis system which uses excess power from renewable energy sources like solar power or wind energy for the large-scale production of green hydrogen. The system is able to adapt to fluctuating power input and therefore perfectly fits the changing needs of the energy industry in Europe. Next to demonstration projects in Herten, Germany, and Soma, Japan, the company is participating in ALIGN-CCUS, a European multi-national part-ner project on carbon capture, utilization and storage.

The Japanese technology company is currently proceeding business activities in strong alignment to its new management initiative “Cs+ for Tomorrow 2021”. Announced in May 2019, Asahi Kasei underlines its commitment for contributing to a sustainable society under the motto “Care for People, Care for Earth.” To achieve this goal, the company defined the five priority fields “Environment & Energy”, “Mobility”, “Life Material”, “Home & Living” and “Health Care”. Within “Environment & Energy” green hydrogen produced by alkaline-water electrolysis plays a key role.

Asahi Kasei Corporation is a globally active diversified technology company with operations in the Material, Homes, and Health Care business. The Material division encompasses fibers & textiles, petrochemicals, performance polymers, performance materials, consumables, battery separators, and electronic devices. The Homes division provides housing and construction materials to the Japanese market. The Health Care division includes pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and acute critical care devices and systems. With approximately 39,283 employees around the world, the Asahi Kasei Group serves customers in more than 100 countries and achieved sales of 17.6 billion euros (2,170.4 billion yen) in the fiscal year 2018 (April 1, 2018 – March 31, 2019).

Asahi Kasei is “Creating for Tomorrow” with all operations sharing a common mission of contributing to life and living for people around the world. For more information, visit:

www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/asahi/en/ and www.asahi-kasei.eu

