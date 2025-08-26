Asahi Kasei to double production capacity for photosensitive polyimide PIMEL™ by 2030

Strengthening supply resilience of key material for global semiconductor industry

DUESSELDORF, Germany, TOKYO, and NOVI, Mich. – August 21, 2025 – Diversified global manufacturer Asahi Kasei will increase PIMEL™ photosensitive polyimide (PSPI) production capacity at its Fuji City facility in Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan. PSPI is a key material for the global electronics industry, mainly used for buffer coatings and passivation layers in semiconductor applications. By doubling its capacity by 2030, Asahi Kasei underlines its commitment to growing its Electronics business and reinforcing its position as a key supplier for the global semiconductor industry.

With the global semiconductor industry entering a new growth cycle and projected to surpass US$1 trillion in revenue by the mid-2030s, as reported by consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, Asahi Kasei has forecasted that the demand for next-generation semiconductor interlayer insulation will continue to grow rapidly at an average annual growth rate of 8%. In response to this quickly rising demand, Asahi Kasei completed the construction of a new plant producing PIMEL™ photosensitive polyimide in Fuji City, Shizuoka Prefecture, in December 2024. Since then, the company has decided to expand production in Fuji City further, doubling the 2024 capacity by 2030. This expansion is expected to significantly improve the supply resilience of essential materials in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Asahi Kasei will invest approximately 16 billion in this expansion.

PIMEL™ is used worldwide for various semiconductor applications, such as buffer coatings that improve adhesion between different semiconductor materials and act as protective barriers. These coatings help protect delicate semiconductor devices from mechanical stress and contamination during post-processing steps, such as mounting the chip onto a substrate. PIMEL™ is also used for passivation layers for bumping, which protect the semiconductor surface from damage or oxidation. Additionally, PIMEL™ is used in redistribution layers (RDL), optimizing electrical connections and enabling high-density circuit designs by adjusting terminal spacing for package integration. These attributes have made PIMEL™ an essential part of the global semiconductor supply chain and an enabling material in the development of next-generation generative AI.

Nobuko Uetake, Senior Executive Officer of Asahi Kasei and key leader in the company“s electronics materials business, commented, „The rapid growth of generative AI and other advanced technologies is driving unprecedented demand for semiconductor materials like PIMEL™ PSPI. This investment positions Asahi Kasei to capture that growth by enhancing our supply capability and reinforcing our role as a reliable partner to global semiconductor manufacturers. It supports our broader strategy to build long-term value in high-growth, high-impact sectors.“ Asahi Kasei positions its electronics business in the „First Priority“ category, one of the key drivers for future company growth. For many years, PIMEL™ has been highly regarded as a key component for producing semiconductors. In 2024, Asahi Kasei received the TSMC Excellent Performance Award for „Excellent Technology Collaboration and Production Support in Advanced Packaging“ at TSMC“s 2024 Supply Chain Management Forum. In April 2025, Asahi Kasei announced its new medium-term management plan, „Trailblaze Together.“ This plan continues the path of structural transformation and pursues carefully selected investments in strategic growth fields. By doing so, the company aims to maximize profitability and company value by 2030 and beyond.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit www.asahi-kasei.com Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

North America Contact:

Asahi Kasei America Inc.

Christian OKeefe

christian.okeefe@ak-america.com

Europe Contact:

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

Press Contact:

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97, 61348 Bad Homburg/Germany

Tel: +49 (0) 6172/ 27159 – 12

h.kuell@financial-relations.de

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world“s challenges through its three business sectors of Healthcare, Homes and Material.

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei