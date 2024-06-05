Asahi Kasei to present functionalized HSBR and thermoplastic elastomer solutions at German Rubber Conference DKT

Düsseldorf – June 5, 2024 – The Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei will present new high-performance materials for automotive applications at the German Rubber Conference DKT – the leading trade fair for the rubber and elastomer industry in Europe – from July 1-4, 2024, in Nuremberg, Germany.

At the DKT 2024, Asahi Kasei will present its newly developed hydrogenated solution styrene butadiene rubber (HSBR). By applying selective hydrogenation, this material offers a remarkable combination of characteristics, as it retains some of the desirable properties of an SBR, such as good processability and compatibility, while also benefiting from an improved resistance to heat, aging, and chemicals due to the hydrogenation process. In addition, recent studies show that the functionalized HSBR has the possibility of contributing to reducing the usage of 6PPD, an antioxidant used to protect the polymer from rapid aging. Recent studies have shown that 6PPD can break down into a harmful substance called 6PPD-quinone and upon contact with water, the quinone compound becomes toxic for the environment. Furthermore, hydrogenation also increases the hardness of the rubber, potentially reducing the need for filler materials such as silica or carbon black.

Functionalized and selectively hydrogenated SBR opens a horizon with applications ranging from performance tires to non-tire applications such as belts, hoses, and rubber products that require enhanced durability and performance.

Novel TPE solution for soft touch automotive interior surfaces

Asahi Kasei will present an innovative approach utilizing a tailor designed thermoplastic styrene block copolymer (SEBS) grade for automotive interior surfaces, which require good haptics and soft touch. Conventional approaches use different materials and production technologies for skin, foam and core layers in automotive instrument panels, door panels, armrests or center consoles. The new SEBS material is suitable for both skin and foam layers, which can be molded in one step by utilizing a core back injection molding process. The connection to the polypropylene (PP)-based core layer is possible in the same or separate injection molding step. The strong chemical bonding between all layers eliminates the need for additional adhesive layers. Asahi Kasei’s new SEBS contributes to reducing the total number of materials, simplifying the manufacturing process, and improving the recyclability of interior components.

Furthermore, Asahi Kasei will introduce other SEBS/SBBS materials available to serve a wide variety of applications in various industries. Asahi Kasei will exhibit in Hall 8, booth 101.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/

Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Europe Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

sebastian.schmidt@asahi-kasei.eu

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its founding in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber businesses, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to a sustainable society by providing solutions to the world’s challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Health Care. Its Material sector, comprised of Environmental Solutions, Mobility & Industrial, and Life Innovation, includes a wide array of products from battery separators and biodegradable textiles to engineering plastics and sound solutions. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/ Asahi Kasei is also dedicated to sustainability initiatives and is contributing to reaching a carbon-neutral society by 2050. To learn more, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/sustainability/

Company-Contact

Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH

Sebastian Schmidt

Fringsstraße 17

40221 Düsseldorf

Phone: +49 (0)211 3399-2058

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.asahi-kasei.eu/

Press

financial relations GmbH

Henning Küll

Louisenstraße 97

61348 Bad Homburg

Phone: +49 (0) 6172 27159 12

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.financial-relations.de

Bildquelle: Asahi Kasei