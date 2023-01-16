Aschendorff Group goes live with eSuite, Aptitude Software“s award-winning subscription management solution

Aschendorff Group, a company group of media houses providing newspapers, news portals, digital media and magazines in Germany, has now completed the implementation of eSuite, a market-leading subscriber management platform provided by Aptitude Software, formerly MPP Global. The solution will help Aschendorff Group transition from legacy solutions to a best-of-breed ecosystem that supports digital, print and physical products.

Sascha Krollmann, Head of B2C, Aschendorff Group, states „We expect eSuite to have a dramatic, positive impact on our revenue growth while reducing our operational costs dramatically. And the best thing: We reduce our time to market with new products by 97% – with a tremendous effect on both image and profit.“

Aptitude collaborated closely with German-headquartered technology think tank, CORE, to implement the solution. „Together with CORE, we were able to deliver all the functionality required by Aschendorff. We look forward to our continued partnership as they continue their market success, powered by eSuite,“ stated Nick Nesbit, CEO, International for Aptitude Software. Dr. Philipp Kleine Jäger, Managing Partner at CORE, adds, „We value the innovative functions and flexibility offered by eSuite and required by publishers adapting and transitioning to fully digital business models. A flexible subscription management solution constitutes a critical component for many modern publishing platforms and as such plays an important role in our transformation projects.“

Aptitude also worked closely with partners Livingdocs, Forward Publishing and BDL dialogcrm. „We created a very far-reaching and deep integration between eSuite and dialogcrm for the project, which is essential for use at Aschendorff,“ stated Marc Dillman, CEO, BDL.

Aptitude is highly regarded in the region for its focus on media and entertainment, extensive list of integrations with third party providers and its ability to accommodate specific regional nuances. They are currently engaged with numerous German Publishing Houses. Clients cite the ability to flexibly launch new price points, contracts and offers in minutes, access and automate insights from customer data and reduce operational costs by north of 50%.

eSuite reduces time-to-market and total cost of ownership by centralizing the entire subscriber lifecycle, maximizing acquisition, boosting lifetime value, reducing churn and automating revenue recognition. It“s the subscription management solution of choice for leading organizations such as Torstar, hayu (NBC Universal), L“equipe, Specsavers and more.

About Aptitude Software

Aptitude Software delivers software solutions that equip organizations to drive efficiency, empower teams and unlock growth potential. Aptitude“s open flexible, modular subscription management and finance digitalization solutions allow businesses to do more with less today while helping them reimagine how they operate, perform and scale in the future.

