Audiophile – EMPHASER EM-MBF3 Speaker for Mercedes Sprinter

Easy to install, impressive sound – EMPHASER’s new system for Mercedes Sprinter VS30 / W907 motorhomes and transporters

Many Mercedes Sprinter drivers shun swapping their built-in factory speakers – although they are unhappy with the sound. That is because Mercedes original systems are mostly constructed for a specific vehicle so that retrofitting can often only be achieved with a great deal of installation effort. There is now a vehicle-specific speaker from car audio specialist EMPHASER that has been acoustically and mechanically designed specially for the Mercedes Sprinter models VS30 / W907: the EM-MBF3, consisting of a 2-way component system and a center speaker.

EMPHASER’s new speaker for Sprinter motorhomes and transporters is a true plug & play system. The chassis fit perfectly into the factory speaker openings of the VS30 / W907 models, with direct connections to the vehicle-specific connectors. Installation requires the minimum of effort without any modifications to the vehicle. The kit includes everything needed to complete a retrofit.

The woofer of the EM-MBF3 has a high quality aluminum cone. The high sound conductivity and stability of aluminum guarantee faithful, precise music reproduction. The neodymium magnet has the strength necessary for a powerful sound. The Conex centering spider and the specially formed Cambridge surround ensure music reproduction with very low distortion, even during high cone excursions. The Faraday copper cap fitted on the pole core linearizes the impedance. Thanks to the stable magnetic field, the amplifier used can deliver a constant output over the entire frequency response, and produce a sound image faithful to the original without distortion.

The tweeter with 19 mm woven dome is convincing by its brilliance and its ability to reproduce even the smallest details in the music. Thanks to plug & play housings and vehicle-specific connectors the tweeter is easy to mount in the original position.

A further highlight is the center speaker. Also featuring an aluminum cone and conceived as a wide band speaker, it brings music directly to the dashboard. The center speaker is equipped with two voice coils so that the e-call function is retained.

At the heart of the system are elaborately designed crossovers. The components have been defined in an intensive series of tests in the lab and in the vehicle to achieve optimal phasing between the tweeter and woofer in the transition region.

For an audiophile-quality sound experience all components are perfectly matched to each other. The result is authentic sounding vocals and instruments, transparent and precise, with extraordinary richness of detail – and reproduced with impressive spatial depth.

EMPHASER has been a name in the car audio sector for 25 years. The brand has become a well respected brand since middle of the 1990s for its enormously powerful subwoofers of the XTREME series, followed later by the series SPL, Linear-X, Neo-SPL and the state-of-the-art woofer E15NEO-COMP. The present range covers subwoofers, vehicle-specific Plug”N”Play component sets and classic lines of loudspeakers and amplifiers.

EMPHASER products are distributed exclusively through Europe’s largest car media specialist, the Swiss ACR AG.

Contact

Emphaser by ACR AG

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-269 64 47

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: http://www.emphaser.com

