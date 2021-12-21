Authentic Deep Bass: AXTON’s Active Subwoofer ATB20RXF

AXTON’s active bass box for the spare wheel well gets the ‚price/performance: very good‘ accolade from the German magazine Car & HiFi (06/21).

To install a subwoofer in a vehicle so as to save space the spare wheel well is an obvious choice, as the bass box takes up no trunk space and remains out of sight. An active subwoofer, that at 12.5 cm high is even shallow enough to fit in most spare wheel wells or false floors, is the ATB20RXF from the car audio specialist AXTON. The German Car & HiFi magazine has thoroughly tested the shallow bass speaker in issue 06/21, awarding it the accolade ‚price/performance: very good‘.

Already the well thought out construction of the active subwoofer is enough to impress the tech journalists: „The ATB20RXF is no cheap little pokey solution – we are looking at a solid wooden cabinet with a flexible MDF casing 10 millimeters thick. (…) Woofer and amplifier module are let into the cabinet lid to save installation height.“

Despite the shallow construction, AXTON accepts no compromises with the woofer equipment: „AXTON has put together a fully-fledged 20 cm bass driver“, according to Car & HiFi, „that would also cut a good figure in any other enclosed woofer.“ This also goes for the magnet and voice-coil: „Nothing has been spared on the magnet,“ explain the experienced testers, „where a thick 134 x 20 mm ferrite magnet ensures the 38-mm voice coil gets a good thrust.“

In the Car & HiFi test lab the performance of the bass box is convincing – and that was with a class A/B amplifier module only about as big as a cigarette packet: „Notwithstanding the small design, AXTON has still managed to provide the 20 centimeter woofer with adequate power. 100 watts are perfectly sufficient for an inconspicuous active subwoofer.“

However, what particularly impresses the respected tech journalists is the sound, especially the bass performance of the shallow active sub: „The acoustic result may be described as being perfect. The ATB20RXF runs linearly down to 40 Hz, therefore offering the potential for authentic deep bass. (…) The AXTON behaves very maturely and does not shy away from deep bass frequencies. Double bass comes over as a voluminous body of sound, while bass drums sound full and fat. Another domain of the AXTON is that of deep synth bass tones that are reproduced clean and contoured.“

On account of the impressive performance and easy to install construction, the AXTON active subwoofer gets a clear recommendation from Car & HiFi: „The ATB20RXF is more than just a problem solver for those who do not want to sacrifice trunk space for the subwoofer. It offers a fully-fledged bass experience and still fits in shallow compartments under the trunk floor.“

The brand AXTON has been popular with car enthusiasts for almost 30 years. AXTON’s products are regularly recognized in trade magazines for their high price performance ratio. The range includes amplifiers and various loudspeakers for car retrofitting: component and coaxial systems, bass boxes, and also compact under seat woofers.

