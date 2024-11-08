AVT GmbH Becomes Part of the Busch Group

Dr.-Ing. Karl Busch GmbH, part of the global Busch Group, has acquired AVT GmbH from Kleve, Germany.

AVT offers high-quality, durable spare parts and services for all established industrial furnace manufacturers in the field of atmosphere and vacuum technology. With the integration of the company, the Busch Group expands its position in the market for industrial vacuum solutions and opens new market opportunities.

„In AVT GmbH we are winning a competent partner for the heat treatment equipment service business. The acquisition of the company will enable us to enter this market. Together with AVT, we look forward to further driving the growth of the Busch Group as a complete solution provider in numerous industrial applications,“ explains Roland Zundl, Managing Director of Dr.-Ing. Karl Busch GmbH.

During heat treatment in industrial furnaces, predominantly metal workpieces are heated and cooled in a controlled manner to optimize their properties. In this way, for example, these metal objects can be hardened. If the industrial furnace is a vacuum furnace, particularly high temperatures are possible, and gases and gas mixtures can be introduced.

AVT GmbH focuses on the provision of spare parts, technical services, and heat treatment systems for various industries such as the automotive industry, aerospace engineering, the tool and mechanical engineering industry, medical technology and for heat treatment service providers. AVT was founded in 2019 by Marc Angenendt and Frank Schaefer, who remain in the company“s management.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

Company-Contact

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Florian Held

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 3376

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschgroup.com/

Press

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Fabian Fahlbusch

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 – 3379

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschvacuum.com

Bildquelle: AVT GmbH