Bags Made of Corn?

Fair Fashion Label Nuuwai Expands Vegan Leather Alternatives

In May, the fair fashion label Nuuwai is pushing forward with Maddie, a modern baguette bag made from a new kind of leather alternative: in addition to apples, the startup is now also using corn as a vegan bag material.

Isernhagen, May 2022 – With the shoulder bag Maddie, the fair fashion brand Nuuwai is launching its first handbag made of vegan corn material. In addition to industrial corn, recycled polyester is also used for this model: one Maddie recycles approximately three PET bottles.

„It’s important for us to always be curious. That’s why we regularly test material innovations to discover potential for the vegan bag world,“ comments Nuuwai founder Svenja Detto on her latest product.

This makes the shoulder bag not only an attractive option for the green generation. As a baguette bag, the trendy model is also interesting for fashion lovers – „…or for anyone who no longer wants to choose between aesthetics and sustainability,“ adds designer Lisa Niedergerke.

The handbag is produced in Petrer, Spain. Only recently, the company has moved their entire production to Europe. Thus, the sustainable label wants to reduce transport distances and enable a fair supply chain.

This is not the first time that the young startup has introduced new materials to the bag industry: until now, Nuuwai established itself in the eco scene with its handbags and accessories made of vegan „apple leather“. The corn collection is available now in the Nuuwai online store and at selected retailers.

nuuwaï is a fair fashion brand for bags made of vegan leather alternatives. Their handbags, accessories and homeware are not only fairly and sustainably produced. Above all, they should show that „vegan“ can be fun and easy.

