Battery Show 2022

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. presents battery technology of the future at first hand

Stuttgart, July 04, 2022:

Once a year, automotive manufacturers, battery manufacturers, suppliers and further interested parties meet in Stuttgart within the framework of the so-called „Battery Show Europe“ to exchange information about the latest trends, to establish contacts or to seek discussion with partners. Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (LEAD) has been part of the largest trade fair in the e-mobility and battery sector since last year. With one of the largest exhibitor areas and specially designed meeting rooms, LEAD offered an exclusive ambience for all kinds of trade fair visitors.

As a highlight of this year’s booth, LEAD recreated a detailed replica of its own high-precision intelligent prismatic cell production line in miniature. Visitors of the exhibition were able to follow every movement of the robots and thus get an accurate impression of what makes LEAD’s technology so unique. Particularly apparent were the advantages offered by a complete solution from a single source. Partners and interested parties were able to obtain further information on the broad range of products and services offered by LEAD in direct personal discussions. The experts on site provided information about the product scope of LEAD, which includes consulting, design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, training, and upgrades of the worldwide unique complete solution from a single source.

Since its establishment in 2002, LEAD has become one of the world“s leading manufacturers of new energy equipment. The Battery Show Europe serves as an ideal platform to report on the continuous progress of the company as well as the individual products. In addition to the focus on its own technology, LEAD has appreciated the opportunity for exchange with existing partners or interested parties, which the Battery Show Europe offers every year.

About LEAD:

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co.,Ltd. (LEAD), established in 2002, is a leading manufacturer of new energy equipment. In 2021, the German subsidiary Lead Intelligent Equipment (Deutschland) GmbH was founded in Nuremberg and serves as the European Headquarter of the company.

The company´s business covers eight fields, such as lithium-ion battery production, photovoltaic equipment, 3C, logistic systems, automotive, fuel cell production, laser processing and machine vision. LEAD offers a full bespoke engineering services including consulting, design, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, training, and further product development. Currently, LEAD has a global production and R&D base of 570,000+ square meters and an international team of 15,000+ employees worldwide, including 5,000+ R&D engineers.

