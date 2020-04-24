Become a partner of our digital event ScaleUp 360° Autonomous Vehicle Software Code Europe

How can you promote your thought-leadership in front of 250+ automotive DevOps experts?

The digital event for engineering, programming, coding, testing & releasing autonomous vehicle software.

Berlin, April 24, 2020

From DevOps, Organisational Cultural Change, APIs, AI & Machine Learning to Automation/Testing & much more. ScaleUp 360° Autonomous Vehicle Software Code will give you the chance to engage over 2 days with over 250 software coders, developers, experts and decision makers in the level 4+ automation scene. Our digital event provides you with precise insights into the most pressing challenges and solutions, technologies, trends and best practice innovations in planning, development, testing, release and operations.

As a partner of ScaleUp 360° Autonomous Vehicle Software Code, you will present your services to over 250 decision makers with budget responsibility – directly from your desk. Use the innovative webinar format for live demonstrations or case studies to present your expertise to an exclusive community of business stakeholders. Join ScaleUp 360° as a partner to explore specific market verticals, market your products, gain new leads and promote your brand to your target audience.

The digital event ScaleUp 360° Autonomous Vehicle Software Code will take place on September 23-24, 2020 with over 250 stakeholders who are playing an active role in the level 4+ AV SW scene joining 12 webinars over 2 days – directly from their desks.

More information:

https://www.scale-up-360.com/en/autonomous-vehicle-software-code/

ScaleUp 360° Autonomous Vehicle Software Code – Key Topics:

-DevOps – Impacting customer experience, productivity, costs & profitability, speed & application delivery by using Continuous Delivery

-Organisational Cultural Change – Scale DevOps at an enterprise level by addressing barriers to cultural change

-Continuous Deployment – Keeping up your documentation process along with the pace of deployments & 5G-powered DevOps

-Microservices & Containers – Improved scalability and better fault isolation

-Cloud, Edge, Serverless Computing – How is DevOps playing a key role in cloud migration and application scalability

-DevSecOps – How to make DevOps and Security run in the same sprint

-Automation/Testing – From Unit and integration tests to functional testing

-APIs – Leveraging an API strategy with DevOps

-AI & Machine Learning – Hype or Truth? The democratisation of Artificial Intelligence for DevOps

How do our ScaleUp 360° events work?

Watch our video now to find out how to get involved. Participants can sign up for free to join the webinars for free. Our partners can connect with a large community and present their product portfolio in an informal setting in front of hundreds of experts and decision makers.

