Best Product – ZENEC Z-E3766 Sat Nav for Fiat Ducato

“The best camper sat nav” is the verdict of the German Car & HiFi magazine (4/2020) on the new ZENEC multimedia and sat nav system Z-E3766, rating it “Best Product”.

For years the Swiss multimedia specialist ZENEC has been working closely with diverse motorhome manufacturers, and therefore possesses the corresponding experience in the camper navigation area. According to the German specialist magazine Car & HiFi in issue 4/2020, this gathered know-how is also evident in ZENEC’s latest vehicle-specific multimedia and navigation system, the Z-E3766, which has been specifically developed for the Fiat Ducato, Citroen Jumper and Peugeot. The Car & HiFi journalists headline their comprehensive test report with the announcement “Best Camper Sat Nav”, and go on to rate the Z-E3766 in combination with the navigation package Z-EMAPP66-MH7, available separately, as “Best Product” in the “Absolute Top Class”.

PERFECT VEHICLE INTEGRATION, EASE OF USE

The testers were impressed by the optimal technical and visual integration of the Z-E3766 in the Fiat Ducato. It is therefore not only “exactly tailored to the dash of the Fiat Ducato”, but can also “be directly interfaced with and controlled via the original steering wheel remote control system”.

Ease of use also gets big praise. All menus are clearly structured and intuitive to use. The large capacitive 9″/22.9 cm touchscreen of real glass responds “promptly to every finger touch” say the tech journalists. “In spite of the immense range of functions, it is therefore easy to operate the Z-E3766 – even while driving.”

THE BEST CAMPER SAT NAV

The Z-E3766 scored with the testers particularly on account of its navigation software

Z-EMAPP66-MH7 specially designed for camping vehicles. Map data of 47 European countries, over 6.5 million Premium Points of Interest, plus 7 years free map updates form a solid basis. In addition there are features that according to Car & HiFi “are perfectly tailored to the requirements of motorhomers”, such as the large Camping POI database with details on approx. 20,000 camping and motorhome stopover sites.

The testers value as being especially practical the option of adjusting the vehicle profile (motorhome under 3.5 t, 3.5 – 7 t, over 7.5 t) and precise vehicle parameters (weight, length, height and so on). “These parameters are then taken into account during route selection”, explain the well-respected testers “for example in order to avoid unpleasant encounters with bridges or underpasses.”

VERSATILE INFOTAINER

As regards entertainment and communication, the Z-E3766 proved thoroughly convincing: DAB+ digital radio, Bluetooth system for telephony and music streaming, plus two USB inputs offer “best infotainment for motorhomers” say Car & HiFi. In particular it is in the area of digital radio reception that the Z-E3766 cuts a good figure. “The ZENEC device even boasts an NXP double tuner”, say the journalists “that performs absolutely as it should in the practical test. It offers crystal clear reception, without having to worry about anything.”

But the Z-E3766 can do even more: it supports both Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay, thereby working “perfectly with the smartphone.”

CLEVER DETAILS FOR THE MOTORHOME

That the new ZENEC is specifically built for use in the motorhome is shown by many detailed solutions. For instance, it has three inputs for rear and front-view cameras: “All three support adjustable gridlines”, explain the tech journalists, “one input even having an audio channel (for the cam microphone)”.

The Z-E3766 has an integrated streaming module for transmitting music to external Bluetooth speakers or headphones. “This is very practical if, for example, you want to listen to music or radio outside in the sun.” The audio functions may also be controlled with a free app from the smartphone: “Thus the radio can also be controlled from outside the living area, without having to move forward.”

SUMMARY

“The Z-E3766, in combination with the software Z-EMAP66-MH7, is at present probably the best infotainment system for the Fiat Ducato tailored to the requirements of campers”, is the final verdict of the testers on the Best Product from ZENEC. “A worthwhile investment for discerning motorhomers!”

The brand Zenec stands for pure in-car multimedia. Moniceivers, naviceivers, roof mount and universal monitors sum to a well rounded portfolio of in-car products. Added to that are accessory components like rear view cameras and headphones. All Zenec devices are perfectly compatible with one another.

The Zenec multimedia range is perceived to follow the edge of technology, but also to stand out with an exceptional price/performance value. Yet, quality before quantity is the other important maxim given, Zenec is strictly adhering to.

In 2008, Zenec brought the first E>GO model onto the market, thereby immediately establishing a completely new category of device: the vehicle-specific naviceiver. E>GOs are a perfect fit – visually and technically – in the respective target vehicle, without additional bezels, adapters and hours of installation work. With the new line up 2018 there are E>GOs to fit into over 60 models of vehicle.

