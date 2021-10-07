Bicycling…A worldwide traditon

The basic bicycle design can be traced back to 1493, when Gian Giacomo Caprotti sketched out the idea. Another version was built in France in 1791. However, what many people consider the first practical bicycle was created in 1817 by Karl von Drais, a German civil servant.

A four-wheeled human-powered vehicle with a rope to connect gears to the wheels that was developed by Italy’s Giovanni Fontana. Leonardo da Vinci, too, is credited with some drawings of a two-wheel vehicle that closely resembles modern bicycles around the same period.

With all its history, the bike is really a very amazing invention. Here it is 2021, and we are still using them, maybe even more than ever before.

We have bikes with gears, bikes with no gears, electric bikes, gas-powered bikes, bikes with three wheels, different tire sizes, racing bikes, mountain bikes, touring bikes, etc.

And biking was and will be an activity for a couple or family to do. It can be very bonding.

On top of all this, there is the exercise aspect of it. It can’t be beat.

When we ride a bike, many muscles and organs are helped and built up.

According to livestrong.com, “Cycling works several muscles in your lower body, including your quads, glutes, hamstrings and hips, but when it’s done vigorously for exercise, your abs are also getting a great workout. Additionally, your heart – which is also a muscle – is getting a fabulous cardiovascular workout. Even your brain reaps the benefits.”

So in your pursuit of something to do when you are bored or can’t think of a thing…why not try biking?

Remember to wear the right clothing and a helmet as appropriate, and required.

