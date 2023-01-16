biolitec in Gynecology: New Gentle Laser Therapy LaEvita for Vaginal Atrophy and Mild Stress Urinary Incontinence

Non-contact laser treatment for vaginal atrophy and mild stress urinary incontinence – Minimally invasive and applicable outpatiently – Gentle treatment of myomas, endometriosis, condylomas and vaginal atrophy

Jena, 16th January 2023 – The goal of the treatment of myomas or endometriosis is, among other things, the preservation of the uterus and the ovarian reserve. The innovative LEONARDO DUAL laser systems offer a wide range of applications for the field of gynecology. With its laser fibers specially developed for the gynecological field, the new laser therapy from biolitec is gentle, safe and effective.

The latest innovation in the biolitec laser treatment portfolio is the LaEvita laser therapy for the most common female genito-urinary syndromes like vaginal atrophy and mild stress urinary incontinence. The LaEvita laser treatment stimulates collagen production in a non-ablative and non-destructive tissue technique. The almost painless treatment restores vaginal elasticity and hydration and improves vascularization of the vaginal mucosa, all within just a few minutes of treatment.

In Europe, approximately every fourth or sixth woman of childbearing age is affected by myomas. The biolitec laser therapy HOLA (Hysteroscopic Outpatient Laser Application) is a gentle and uterus-preserving laser treatment. Polyps and myomas can be enucleated quickly and gently with biolitec special MyoFiber CA and Myofiber CC fibers. With the effective and innovative laser technique it is possible to remove uterine lesions without the risks associated with the resectoscopic technique and with almost no bleeding.

Approximately 8 to 15% of all sexually mature women are affected by endometriosis. One in two women with an unfulfilled desire to have children is suffering from endometriosis. Thanks to the laser therapy ELLA (Endometriosis Laparoscopic Laser Application) it is possible to remove endometriosis lesions as well as ovarian cysts and adhesions with ELLA Click Fiber quickly and safely for the patient. The LEONARDO DUAL laser energy is very gentle on the tissue and thus helps protect the ovarian reserve. The results of various publications show that after laser surgery there are no significant changes in serum AMH levels and antral follicles, which indicates the diode laser as a valid tool for the treatment of superficial and deep endometriosis. The saving of the ovarian reserve is of utmost importance to young women desiring children. Please find the relevant study results for myomas and endometriosis summarized here www.biolitec-fair.com/trials-gynecology.

In addition to hysteroscopic and laparoscopic applications, pathologies of the cervix and vulva like condylomas and dysplasias can be treated with the specially developed LOMA handpiece and with Myofiber CS. With the focused laser spot of 1.0 mm, the affected areas are irradiated with the LEONARDO DUAL laser in non-contact mode, which completely destroys the viral genome by depth effect.

For more information about all biolitec Gynecology laser applications please see here www.biolitec.com/gynecology.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. The latest development is the tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for benign enlarged thyroid glands. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

Company-Contact

biolitec AG

Joern Gleisner

Untere Viaduktgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: info@biolitec.de

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Press

biolitec

Joern Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Str. 15

07745 Jena

Phone: +49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

Fax: +49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

E-Mail: joern.gleisner@biolitec.com

Url: http://www.biolitec.com

Bildquelle: © biolitec®