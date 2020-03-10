biolitec: Minimally invasive surgery with laser has clear advantages when it comes to the risk of infection by viruses

Outpatient treatment under local anesthesia avoids long hospital stays – Avoidance of infections – Germicidal and hemostatic effect through laser therapy – Many advantages for elderly patients and high-risk patients

Jena, 10th March, 2020 – Minimally invasive laser therapies have already been established in many areas: Everybody knows that in ophthalmology, in the esthetic field and for certain skin diseases, there is the possibility to be treated with a medical laser. Lasers are also a gentle and painless alternative to conventional treatment methods in other medical areas such as varicose veins, in ENT and e.g. in cases of herniated discs. Minimally invasive laser procedures can also help to avoid or greatly reduce the regular consumption of medication and thus keep therapy options open, which can also be considerably limited by drug interactions.

What is still hardly known is that laser medicine also offers a number of advantages when there is a risk of infection in connection with viruses and bacteria.

One thing is certain: If, despite the generally increasing caution against infection with germs, you are caught in the annual wave of influenza, or if you have contracted a bacterial infection at some point, as a rule, you should not have a major medical intervention. But there are direct advantages to laser treatment – no matter what the therapeutic area – in avoiding complications and infections.

For example, biolitec has developed a new varicose vein therapy based on innovative laser technology. With a combination of a medical diode laser and the patented, radially (360°) emitting ELVeS Radial fiber, the ELVeS Radial procedure offers an easy-to-use system for an excellent treatment result. The intense laser radiation has a localized germicidal and hemostatic effect. The minimally invasive procedure itself also greatly reduces side effects such as hematomas, swelling, injuries to surrounding tissue and infections.

The vast majority of minimally invasive laser operations can be performed on an outpatient basis and under local anesthetic. This avoids expensive and long hospital stays and minimizes the risk of contracting infectious diseases of other patients or multi-resistant germs in hospital. Convalescence is considerably shortened in many procedures and the healing process is also significantly faster compared to conventional procedures.

Minimally invasive laser methods therefore also offer older and high-risk patients, who are also worried about the current situation (flu viruses, coronavirus uncertainty), the chance to be treated with minimal risk.

This group of patients is already particularly at risk under general anesthesia. More importantly, however, they usually have to take essential medication that they can not discontinue. With conventionally invasive surgical methods, these patients either have to dispense with operation completely. Or, at a high risk, they accept the need to stop taking their medication a few days before the operation.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

