biolitec presents new ThyLA DUAL laser therapy for benign thyroid nodules

biolitec develops new laser thermoablation against benign thyroid nodules – Treatment possible under local anesthesia

Jena, 18th January 2022 – The medical technology laser pioneer biolitec® starts the new year in the spirit of medical progress with the introduction of a new minimally invasive laser therapy: ThyLA DUAL, the new laser thermoablation for benign thyroid nodules. During treatment, the specially designed ThyLA fiber is inserted into the thyroid nodule under local anesthesia and ultrasound guidance. The nodal tissue is destroyed by the punctual irradiation with the laser light of the LEONARDO® DUAL 45 or also the LEONARDO® Mini DUAL.

Conventional thyroid surgery or even radioiodine treatments may require lifelong hormone intake. This is not the case with biolitec’s minimally invasive ThyLA DUAL thermoablation. With the innovative ThyLA fiber, biolitec® has greatly optimized laser-induced thermotherapy (LITT) and made it a particularly precise and thus even gentler treatment method. It enables a controlled penetration depth with excellent ultrasound visibility at the same time.

Thanks to this precision, the surrounding tissue of the thyroid gland is optimally spared. The thyroid gland and its function are preserved, and patients can usually resume their regular activities after a very short time without the need for postoperative medication. Three months after treatment with ThyLA DUAL, a decrease in nodule volume, by about 50% – 60%, can already be observed. The procedure can be repeated if necessary and is also suitable for treating high-risk patients.

ThyLA DUAL can be used for symptomatic benign nodule formations as well as for thyroid cysts. If the growth of the nodules or cysts is particularly rapid, this also does not stand in the way of treatment. In addition, autonomous adenomas can be treated with the laser method if radioiodine treatment is not desired. It also offers an excellent alternative for all patients who cannot be treated under anesthesia or who wish to avoid surgery.

With the ThyLA fiber and the dual diode lasers of biolitec®, the so-called „moving-shot technique“ can also be applied if required. The application of this method depends on the size and shape of the lesion to be treated. Here, the ThyLA fiber is intranodally replaced after each pulse. This creates multiple coagulative necroses so that the entire nodal tissue is treated.

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

