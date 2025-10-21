BlueBox Systems and Cargo Community Network (CCN) announce partnership

BlueBoxCargo integrated into CUBEforall

SINGAPORE – October 21, 2025 – BlueBox Systems and Cargo Community Network (CCN) have announced their partnership at transport logistic & air cargo Southeast Asia (TLAC SEA) in Singapore. The collaboration aims to increase transparency across the entire air cargo supply chain and provide freight forwarders, airlines, and shippers worldwide with accurate real-time data. TLAC SEA takes place from October 29 to 31, 2025, at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore.

Real-time visibility within the workflow

The real-time tracking platform BlueBoxCargo is being integrated into CUBEforall, giving freight forwarders a single, seamlessly connected solution to monitor shipments across multiple airlines and automatically calculate their CO footprint. The integration consolidates tracking data from over 80% of global airlines and 1,600 airports into one interface – including live flight status, delay alerts, and airline performance insights – alongside existing booking and customs tools.

„Most freight forwarders juggle multiple portals just to see where their shipments are,“ said Adrian Goh, CEO of Cargo Community Network. „BlueBox eliminates that tracking headache. With the integration into CUBEforall, this information becomes part of the daily workflow. CO tracking is no longer a separate task – it“s built in. This is exactly the kind of practical tool our users need.“

Making sustainability measurable

The platform helps companies meet growing requirements for sustainability reporting. It automatically calculates the CO emissions for each shipment based on the actual flight route, aircraft type, and cargo weight, providing shipment-level data for audits, client reports, and carbon offset programs.

Fast implementation, no hardware required

BoxCargo is designed for rapid implementation and requires no hardware installation. The solution pulls data directly from airline and airport systems, allowing users to start within one to two days using only their shipment information (Master Air Waybill numbers, MAWB).

„The air cargo industry has plenty of data – but it“s fragmented across different systems,“ said Martin Schulze, CEO of BlueBox Systems. „Our strength lies in connecting those sources and consolidating the information reliably. The partnership with CCN is crucial because it embeds this data directly into the platform forwarders already use. It turns data into a true tool for better planning and customer service.“

BlueBox at TLAC SEA 2025

The integrated BlueBoxCargo x CUBEforall solution is now available.

More information: https://www.ccn.com.sg/bluebox-cargo/

At TLAC SEA, BlueBox Systems can be found in Hall L26, Booth DE05.

CEO Martin Schulze will also give a daily presentation at 1:00 p.m. at the CCN booth (Hall H26) titled: „Real-Time Visibility – From Necessity to Competitive Edge.“

This presentation demonstrates how freight forwarders can use real-time visibility and advanced analytics to provide greater value to their customers and gain a competitive edge in a challenging business environment.

About BlueBox Systems

BlueBox Systems, founded in Bonn in 2020 by logistics software expert BusinessCode, offers high-end solutions for freight tracking and logistics optimization.

The BlueBoxCargo solution is designed to revolutionize the way freight is tracked and managed, ensuring the smooth movement of goods by air and sea. The state-of-the-art tracking technology enables companies to harness the power of real-time data and save valuable time and money in their logistics processes through actionable insights. What used to be a black box in freight tracking becomes transparent with BlueBox Systems. With shippers knowing exactly where their shipments are at all times, they can proactively manage their logistics operations, anticipate potential delays, and mitigate risk to ultimately avoid costly disruptions and damage.

With BlueBox Systems, the future of freight tracking has begun. The company is committed to promoting efficiency, transparency and success in the global logistics landscape.

