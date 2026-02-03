BlueBox Systems to Exhibit Again at „Manifest: The Future of Supply Chain & Logistics“ in Las Vegas

Bonn, February 3, 2026 – BlueBox Systems, a provider of digital solutions for transparency and real-time data in global supply chains, will once again be exhibiting at the international trade fair „Manifest: The Future of Supply Chain & Logistics“ in Las Vegas in 2026. The event will take place from February 9 to 11, 2026, at The Venetian Resort & Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA), and is regarded as one of the key international meeting points for innovation in the logistics and supply chain industry.

The three-day conference brings together leading decision-makers, technology providers, and industry experts from across the entire value chain. The focus is on current developments, strategic challenges, and practical solutions for increasingly complex and globally interconnected supply chains. In addition to an extensive conference program, the event offers numerous networking formats and an accompanying exhibition.

„Manifest is an important venue for us to engage in direct exchange with international market participants and to assess technological developments at an early stage,“ says Martin Bernemann, CTO of BlueBox Systems, who will represent the company on site. „Especially in the area of air freight and global supply chains, the demand for reliable real-time information is growing-transparency is becoming a decisive competitive factor.“

With BlueBoxCargo, BlueBox Systems offers a solution for the real-time tracking of air cargo shipments. By intelligently linking and processing data, the company creates transparency regarding the current status of shipments and supports companies in identifying risks at an early stage and making well-informed operational decisions.

In addition, Martin Bernemann will also be attending the AI Agents Hackathon in Dubai in early February. The hackathon will take place on February 3 and 4, 2026, and is organized by Röhlig Logistics. The event focuses on the development of AI-based agents designed to fundamentally transform decision-making processes, operational workflows, and customer experiences in logistics. Technology and logistics companies, along with developers, will collaborate on innovative, practical solutions for an increasingly data-driven industry. Participation in the hackathon underscores BlueBox Systems“ ambition to engage with technological trends at an early stage and to actively contribute to the further development of intelligent, AI-supported logistics solutions.

During both the trade fair and the hackathon, meetings with existing customers, partners, and potential new contacts are planned. The aim is to further deepen international dialogue and gather impulses for the continued development of digital supply chain solutio

Martin Bernemann of BlueBox Systems will be on site at the „AI Agents Hackathon“ in Dubai on February 3 and 4, and at „Manifest: The Future of Supply Chain & Logistics“ in Las Vegas from February 9 to 11, 2026.

Meeting requests: Please direct meeting requests directly to Martin Bernemann: m.bernemann@bluebox-systems.com

About BlueBox Systems

BlueBox Systems, founded in Bonn in 2020 by logistics software expert BusinessCode, offers high-end solutions for freight tracking and logistics optimization.

The BlueBoxCargo solution is designed to revolutionize the way freight is tracked and managed, ensuring the smooth movement of goods by air and sea. The state-of-the-art tracking technology enables companies to harness the power of real-time data and save valuable time and money in their logistics processes through actionable insights. What used to be a black box in freight tracking becomes transparent with BlueBox Systems. With shippers knowing exactly where their shipments are at all times, they can proactively manage their logistics operations, anticipate potential delays, and mitigate risk to ultimately avoid costly disruptions and damage.

With BlueBox Systems, the future of freight tracking has begun. The company is committed to promoting efficiency, transparency and success in the global logistics landscape.

