Brands Seekers Launches AI Personal Stylist, Bringing Luxury Fashion Shopping to Customers in 38 Languages

The AI-powered Luxury Fashion Concierge delivers personalized recommendations from a live catalogue of over 350 authentic designer brands, now available in 38 languages for customers in more than 150 countries.

Brands Seekers Launches the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist, Bringing AI-Powered Luxury Shopping to Customers in 38 Languages

The proprietary AI-powered shopping experience transforms natural language into personalized, instantly shoppable recommendations built exclusively from Brands Seekers‘ live catalogue of more than 350 authentic designer brands, now available in 38 languages for customers in over 150 countries.

Manama, Bahrain – July 4, 2026 – Brands Seekers, the global luxury fashion retailer serving customers in more than 150 countries, today announced the launch of the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist, a proprietary artificial intelligence shopping experience designed to transform how customers discover, explore, and shop for luxury fashion online.

Now available in 38 languages, the AI Personal Stylist makes personalized luxury shopping more accessible than ever by allowing customers worldwide to interact naturally in their preferred language while receiving intelligent recommendations built exclusively from Brands Seekers‘ live catalogue of more than 350 authentic designer brands.

The new technology represents a significant evolution beyond traditional e-commerce by placing customer intent at the center of the shopping experience. Instead of requiring shoppers to browse thousands of products, compare countless pages, and manually assemble outfits, the Luxury Fashion Concierge understands what customers are looking for before recommending products from Brands Seekers‘ live catalogue.

Whether shopping for a business meeting, a formal event, a vacation, or everyday luxury fashion, customers simply describe what they need in natural language. The Concierge intelligently analyzes each request and delivers personalized recommendations based on occasion, budget, preferred designer brands, dress code, colors, season, and shopping goals.

„Luxury shopping has remained largely unchanged for decades,“ said Ali AlShuwaikh, Founder & CEO of Brands Seekers. „Customers still spend valuable time searching through thousands of products, comparing styles, and trying to imagine how different pieces work together. We wanted to create a shopping experience that begins with understanding the customer rather than asking them to search endlessly. By making our AI Personal Stylist available in 38 languages, we’re making intelligent luxury shopping more accessible to customers around the world.“

Shopping That Starts With Understanding

Traditional online shopping begins with products. The Luxury Fashion Concierge begins with people.

Rather than relying solely on keywords and filters, customers simply describe what they are looking for. The Concierge interprets each request and curates personalized recommendations built around individual preferences.

The AI considers multiple factors, including:

Occasion

Budget

Preferred designer brands

Dress code

Color preferences

Season

Shopping intent

Product compatibility

Live product availability

This enables customers to discover products that better reflect their personal style while significantly reducing the time required to find the right luxury pieces.

Built Around Real Luxury Fashion

Unlike many AI fashion tools that generate inspiration images or fictional outfits, the Brands Seekers Luxury Fashion Concierge works exclusively with authentic products available inside the company’s live catalogue.

Every recommendation is based on real inventory from more than 350 international designer brands, allowing customers to immediately explore and purchase every recommended item.

There are no AI-generated garments, fictional products, or inspiration boards that cannot be purchased-only authentic luxury fashion available through Brands Seekers.

Personalized Recommendations in 38 Languages

The Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist is now available in 38 languages, enabling customers worldwide to search, browse, and receive AI-powered luxury fashion recommendations in the language they are most comfortable using.

Customers across more than 150 countries can access the same live catalogue of authentic luxury products while enjoying a more natural, personalized, and accessible shopping experience.

Complete Outfits and Personalized Recommendations

The Luxury Fashion Concierge supports multiple shopping experiences to suit different customer needs.

Customers can build complete luxury outfits that intelligently combine clothing, footwear, handbags, and accessories, or focus on individual product categories such as dresses, jackets, shoes, sneakers, handbags, sunglasses, wallets, and accessories.

The platform also enables shoppers to replace individual products within a recommendation without rebuilding the entire outfit, creating a more interactive and personalized shopping experience.

Purpose-Built for Luxury Shopping

While many artificial intelligence tools are designed primarily for conversation, the Luxury Fashion Concierge has been developed specifically for luxury retail.

Its capabilities include:

Building complete luxury outfits

Recommending individual designer products

Understanding occasions and dress codes

Matching color preferences

Prioritizing favorite designer brands

Adapting recommendations to customer budgets

Recommending seasonal fashion

Instantly replacing individual products within recommendations

Continuously refining results based on customer preferences

Every recommendation is designed to replicate the experience of working with a professional luxury fashion consultant while maintaining the speed and convenience of online shopping.

A New Chapter for Brands Seekers

The launch of the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist reflects Brands Seekers‘ long-term vision of making luxury fashion shopping more intelligent, personalized, and globally accessible.

By combining artificial intelligence, multilingual technology, and a live catalogue of authentic designer products, Brands Seekers is introducing a new approach to luxury e-commerce-one where shopping begins with understanding the customer rather than navigating endless product listings.

The Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist, now available in 38 languages, is available worldwide at:

https://brandsseekers.com/ai-personal-stylist/

Learn more about Brands Seekers:

https://brandsseekers.com

About Brands Seekers

Brands Seekers is an AI-powered luxury fashion platform offering authentic clothing, footwear, handbags, accessories, and lifestyle products from more than 350 international designer brands. Registered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the company serves customers in over 150 countries through a multilingual platform available in 38 languages.

The company is the creator of the Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist, a proprietary AI-powered shopping experience that intelligently curates personalized luxury fashion recommendations and complete outfits using real products from its live catalogue, helping customers discover luxury fashion through a smarter, more intuitive shopping experience.

Brands Seekers is an AI-powered luxury fashion platform that helps customers discover and shop authentic designer fashion from our live catalogue of more than 350 international brands. Serving customers in over 150 countries, the company combines advanced artificial intelligence, multilingual technology, and personalized shopping to make luxury fashion more accessible worldwide. Its proprietary Luxury Fashion Concierge AI Personal Stylist delivers intelligent product recommendations and complete outfit suggestions using real products from its live catalogue. The Brands Seekers platform is available in 38 languages and is headquartered in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain.

Company-Contact

Brands Seekers

Ali AlShuwaikh

Gate 2357, Road 281 5

502 Jannusan

Phone: +97332299993

E-Mail:

Url: https://brandsseekers.com

Press

Brands Seekers

Ali AlShuwaikh

Gate 2357, Road 281 5

502 Jannusan

Phone: +97332299993

E-Mail:

Url: https://brandsseekers.com

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