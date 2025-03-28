Busch at IFFA 2025:

Vacuum Diagnostics for Intelligent Vacuum Solutions in Meat Processing

At IFFA 2025, the leading trade fair for the meat and alternative protein industry in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Busch Vacuum Solutions will present another innovative solution in addition to powerful vacuum pumps: Vacuum Diagnostics. The trade fair takes place from May 3 to 8.

Maximize Productivity with Intelligent Diagnostics

Vacuum Diagnostics is a specialized service for the holistic analysis of vacuum processes. Busch experts check vacuum systems, their energy consumption and the respective ambient conditions on site to identify potential for improvement. Based on the results, customers receive targeted recommendations for optimizing maintenance intervals, reducing energy consumption and operating costs, and increasing process stability – with the aim of increasing productivity and efficiency in a sustainable manner.

Complemented by digital solutions such as OTTO – Digital Services, it enables predictive maintenance that minimizes downtime and optimizes resource utilization. This promotes efficient manufacturing by avoiding downtime and carrying out maintenance measures in a targeted and timely manner.

Compact vacuum pumps for food processing

Another highlight of the exhibition stand is the R5 KD series from Busch.

These compact and lightweight rotary vane vacuum pumps can be optimally integrated into tabletop packaging machines. They ensure efficient air extraction and a stable vacuum atmosphere. During development, attention was paid to ensuring low noise level, low waste heat and reduced energy consumption. Due to their humidity tolerance and corrosion resistance, the vacuum pumps are ideal for packaging wet products such as meat and fish.

The new exhaust filter reduces particulate emissions and contributes to a clean working environment. At the same time, it can be easily replaced during maintenance of the vacuum pump.

Powerful vacuum pump for industrial applications

The COBRA DX 0950 A PLUS from Busch Vacuum Solutions is a dry screw vacuum pump designed to meet the hygienic requirements of food packaging and processing. It can also be used in various applications such as pasteurization, sterilization, freeze drying and vacuum cooling.

The intelligent control of the COBRA DX 0950 A PLUS optimizes operational efficiency and reduces energy costs. Its robust construction and high tolerance to vapor and particles ensure a long lifetime and minimal maintenance.

At IFFA 2025, from May 3 to 8, visitors can talk to Busch Vacuum Solutions experts in Hall 12.1, Booth C29, and learn how targeted optimization of vacuum processes increases productivity and reduces operating costs. With rising energy costs and high quality demands in the meat processing industry, visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about efficient and sustainable solutions for process optimization.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses two well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions and Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 23 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

Company-Contact

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Florian Held

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 3376

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschgroup.com/

Press

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Fabian Fahlbusch

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 – 3379

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschvacuum.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.