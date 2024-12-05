Busch Donated Computers to NGOs in South Africa

Busch Netherlands, a subsidiary of the Busch Group, has donated a large number of computers to charitable organizations that care for children, young people and the elderly in the Johannesburg region of South Africa. The donation was supplemented by PCs from Busch Spain.

30 desktop computers, 35 monitors, 27 mice, 12 keyboards, 25 monitor cables, 11 laptops, 6 docking stations and 4 projectors were sent from the Netherlands to South Africa. Busch Spain donated a further five desktops. Busch South Africa took over the distribution of the equipment in Mathibestad, a city in the district of Bojanala in the northwestern province of South Africa. Mathibestad is 1.5 hours north of Johannesburg, where the head office of Busch South African is located.

„Busch Netherlands is proud that our donation could make such a meaningful impact, thanks to the outstanding support of Busch South Africa. They inspected all incoming goods, provided adapters for the local power grid, and coordinated everything with partners like Seego Foundation. Together, this initiative became a success beyond what we could have hoped for,“ says Arjan Stolk, General Manager of Busch Netherlands.

The recipients of the computer donations are a daycare center for children, an orphanage, a woman“s empowerment group, a retirement home, two schools and the Seego Foundation. This South African charity organization uses the equipment for an early childhood development center called Covenant Garden Estate (CGE), which was able to expand its offering thanks to the donation.

Covenant Garden Estate uses the computers to help children learn to count and read. In addition, young adults who are either studying at university or are unemployed now have the opportunity to complete assignments or learn basic computer skills, such as working with Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint, in order to further develop their professional careers.

Two more computers and a laptop will be used to create a database of unemployed people, which Busch South Africa will rely on when filling new positions to drive the development of the local community.

On the five computers received by the daycare center, the children will be trained in computer skills. The CEO of Corinthians NPO, Mlungisi Jack Msibi, emphasizes: „With these new desktops, we can expand access to technology for our students, enabling them to engage in hands-on learning experiences that enhance their skills in coding, robotics, and STEM education. These tools are essential in preparing our learners for future careers in the digital age, and the support of the Busch Group helps us take a vital step toward achieving that goal.“

The other organizations that have received devices will mainly use them for administrative purposes.

With the computer donations, the Busch Group once again demonstrates its social commitment across countries and continents.

The Busch Group is one of the world“s largest manufacturers of vacuum pumps, vacuum systems, blowers, compressors and gas abatement systems. Under its umbrella, the group houses three well-known brands: Busch Vacuum Solutions, Pfeiffer Vacuum+Fab Solutions and centrotherm clean solutions.

The extensive product and service portfolio includes solutions for vacuum, overpressure and abatement applications in all industries, such as food, semiconductors, analytics, chemicals and plastics. This also includes the design and construction of tailor-made vacuum systems and a worldwide service network.

The Busch Group is a family business that is managed by the Busch family. More than 8,000 employees in 44 countries worldwide work for the group. Busch is headquartered in Maulburg, Baden-Württemberg, in the tri-country region of Germany, France and Switzerland.

The Busch Group manufactures in its 19 own production plants in China, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the USA and Vietnam.

The Busch Group has an annual consolidated revenue of close to 2 billion Euro.

https://www.buschgroup.com/

Company-Contact

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Florian Held

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 3376

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschgroup.com/

Press

Busch Vacuum Solutions

Fabian Fahlbusch

Schauinslandstrasse 1

79689 Maulburg

Phone: +49 (0)7622 681 – 3379

E-Mail:

Url: https://www.buschvacuum.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.