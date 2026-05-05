BusinessCode and BlueBox Systems strengthen their commitment to the Middle East

Engeline Franken takes on a key role in business development

Bonn/Bahrain, 5 May 2026 – BusinessCode is systematically expanding its activities in the Middle East, drawing on international experience and local roots. With Engeline Franken as Senior Director of Business Development for Bahrain and the entire Middle East, the company gains a proven expert who has known and appreciated the region at first hand for many years.

Engeline Franken has been working in the region since 2009. She has lived in Bahrain since 2024 and has built up a strong and reliable network in business and government. Her professional career is characterised by many years of sales experience in the industrial sector. She has worked in various international contexts and understands the demands of global markets as well as the specific characteristics of regional structures. Her career has taken her to Europe and Asia, among other places, enabling her to combine intercultural competence with hands-on operational experience.

„This combination of international experience and regional roots makes her the ideal candidate for the further expansion of BusinessCode“s activities in the Middle East,“ explains CEO Martin Schulze.

„The region offers great opportunities, yet at the same time requires a high degree of understanding, respect and reliability,“ says Engeline Franken. „I look forward to supporting BusinessCode in building on existing contacts and opening up new opportunities.“

For BusinessCode, which has been active in the Middle East for some time alongside its subsidiary BlueBox Systems, this commitment marks a strategic move with a long-term outlook. Particularly in a period of global uncertainty, the company is consciously focusing on dialogue, collaboration and the targeted expansion of international relationships. The focus is not on short-term market opportunities, but on building robust structures and reliable partnerships that will endure beyond current developments.

At the same time, the software company is consistently looking ahead: BusinessCode and its subsidiary BlueBox Systems are intensively examining how economic cooperation in the region can be shaped in the future, also with a view to the period following the current conflicts. The aim is to identify viable points of contact at an early stage and, together with partners, create prospects for stability and sustainable economic development.

In Engeline Franken, BusinessCode gains a figure who embodies precisely this approach: engaging in her manner, experienced in international sales and with a keen sense.

For more than 25 years, BusinessCode has stood for tailor-made IT solutions. Every day, more than 20,000 users in Germany and abroad work with the Bonn-based IT service provider“s software. Customer proximity and accessibility are just as characteristic as the expertise and competence of its long-standing employees.

Since 1999, logistics has been the company“s core industry. With international clients such as DHL Express, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Aramex, BusinessCode not only serves a broad customer base but has also built unique industry expertise.

At the heart of its customized IT solutions lies the in-house BCD Suite software library, the result of many years of development work. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with decades of experience and proven solutions, BusinessCode enables its customers to achieve even greater success worldwide.

Since a management buy-out in 2020, responsibility for the company has been shared by ten active employees.

Company-Contact

BusinessCode

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 (0)228 – 33885- 211

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.business-code.de

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Dr. Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0228.20947820

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

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