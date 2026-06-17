BusinessCode Deepens Engagement in Malaysia and Singapore

Martin Schulze Uses Delegation Visit to Strengthen Existing Partnerships and Develop New Business Contacts

Bonn/Kuala Lumpur/Singapore, June 17, 2026 – BusinessCode has been active in Southeast Asia for several years and is already involved in projects in Malaysia and Singapore. For the Bonn-based software company, both countries represent important markets with strong momentum and significant potential for further international growth. As part of a business delegation visit together with German SMEs, CEO Martin Schulze will use the opportunity to strengthen existing partnerships, establish new business contacts, and further expand BusinessCode’s presence in the region.

Further Developing Established Partnerships

In addition to the official delegation program, the visit will focus on direct personal exchanges with companies, business organizations, and existing partners in the region. Meetings are planned with medium-sized enterprises, industry representatives, and members of the German business community in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. BusinessCode will build on a well-established network that has been continuously developed over recent years.

“We are not new to Southeast Asia. We have already been active in the region and are working closely with a number of partners,” explains Martin Schulze, CEO of BusinessCode. “This trip provides an excellent opportunity to deepen existing relationships, explore new areas of collaboration, and establish additional contacts. Particularly in international markets, sustainable partnerships are built through personal interaction and trust.”

BusinessCode Continues to Expand Its Southeast Asian Network

BusinessCode views its participation in the official business delegation from June 22 to 29, 2026, organized at the invitation of the German Association of Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (BVMW), as a valuable complement to its own activities. The delegation framework creates additional opportunities for dialogue with regional companies and institutions while opening doors for future cooperation.

“Trips like these bring together people who might otherwise never have the opportunity to meet in day-to-day business,” Schulze continues. “For us, it is a valuable chance to further develop our existing activities while gaining new insights and ideas for cooperation throughout Southeast Asia.”

Malaysia and Singapore are among BusinessCode’s strategically important markets in Asia. The region is recognized for its innovative spirit, international outlook, and openness to digital solutions in industry, manufacturing, and logistics. BusinessCode sees considerable potential for long-term cooperation and the continued expansion of its international partnerships.

For more than 25 years, BusinessCode has stood for tailor-made IT solutions. Every day, more than 20,000 users in Germany and abroad work with the Bonn-based IT service provider“s software. Customer proximity and accessibility are just as characteristic as the expertise and competence of its long-standing employees.

Since 1999, logistics has been the company“s core industry. With international clients such as DHL Express, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Aramex, BusinessCode not only serves a broad customer base but has also built unique industry expertise.

At the heart of its customized IT solutions lies the in-house BCD Suite software library, the result of many years of development work. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with decades of experience and proven solutions, BusinessCode enables its customers to achieve even greater success worldwide.

Since a management buy-out in 2020, responsibility for the company has been shared by ten active employees.

Company-Contact

BusinessCode

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 (0)228 – 33885- 211

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.business-code.de

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Dr. Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0228.20947820

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.