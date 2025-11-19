BusinessCode Enters Sales Partnership with risolco in the MES Sector

Bonn, 19 November 2025 – BusinessCode GmbH, the Bonn-based specialist for customized software solutions in logistics and industry, is expanding its sales network in the field of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

Going forward, the company will work closely with Mischa Wittek and his sales consultancy risolco. The goal of the partnership is to further strengthen BusinessCode“s market presence in industrial digitalization and manufacturing IT.

Strong Partners for MES Solutions

With BusinessCode becoming part of risolco“s sales portfolio, the Bonn-based software provider gains an experienced partner with deep industry expertise. Mischa Wittek brings over 25 years of experience in industrial IT and automation. As long-standing Managing Director and Head of Sales at GFOS mbH, he was responsible for numerous MES and workforce management projects across manufacturing, logistics, and services.

„I am delighted to represent BusinessCode in my sales portfolio,“ says Mischa Wittek, Managing Director of risolco. „The company combines a strong technical foundation, deep logistics expertise, and a forward-looking MES portfolio that perfectly matches today“s requirements in manufacturing and the supply chain.“

Strategic Strengthening for BusinessCode

BusinessCode sees the cooperation with risolco as an important step in transferring its extensive logistics IT expertise into industrial production environments.

„With Mischa Wittek, we gain a partner who brings together market knowledge, networks, and strategic sales capabilities,“ emphasizes Martin Schulze, Managing Director of BusinessCode GmbH. „Together, we will further strengthen the market position of our automation and MES solutions and expand the interface between logistics and production.“

For more than 25 years, BusinessCode has stood for tailor-made IT solutions. Every day, more than 20,000 users in Germany and abroad work with the Bonn-based IT service provider“s software. Customer proximity and accessibility are just as characteristic as the expertise and competence of its long-standing employees.

Since 1999, logistics has been the company“s core industry. With international clients such as DHL Express, Aramex, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Kühne & Nagel, BusinessCode not only serves a broad customer base but has also built unique industry expertise.

At the heart of its customized IT solutions lies the in-house BCD Suite software library, the result of many years of development work. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with decades of experience and proven solutions, BusinessCode enables its customers to achieve even greater success worldwide.

Since a management buy-out in 2020, responsibility for the company has been shared by ten active employees.

