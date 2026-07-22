BusinessCode Sees the Future of Logistics in Digital Service Models

Martin Bernemann represented the company, among others, at the TRANS4LOG Congress in Hanover

Bonn, 22 July 2026 – The demands placed on modern logistics continue to grow. Supply chains must become more transparent, processes more flexible, and systems more closely interconnected. For BusinessCode GmbH, this has been part of its daily business for many years. The Bonn-based software company develops customised software solutions for national and international logistics providers and supports its customers in the digitalisation of complex processes across the entire supply chain.

A recent boost to this ongoing commitment came through the company’s participation in the TRANS4LOG Congress in Hanover. Under the guiding theme “Logistics as a Service” (LaaS), representatives from logistics, industry, research, and technology discussed the future of digital, service-oriented logistics solutions. BusinessCode was represented by CEO Martin Bernemann, who is responsible for the company’s technical development.

“Anyone who views logistics solely from a cost perspective is missing the bigger picture. Modern logistics creates added value, strengthens competitiveness, and improves customer satisfaction. Logistics as a Service provides the strategic framework to unlock these opportunities and use them sustainably,” said Stefan Schröder, CEO of LNC LogisticNetwork Consultants GmbH.

Digital Services Are Becoming Increasingly Important

For BusinessCode, the discussions at the congress confirmed a trend the company has been observing and actively shaping for years. Logistics is increasingly driven by connected platforms, intelligent data utilisation, and flexible service models. Companies are looking for solutions that seamlessly integrate existing systems and enable them to respond quickly to changing market conditions.

“Many companies already have powerful IT systems in place. The key challenge today is to connect these systems intelligently and unlock the value of the data they already possess. This is exactly where we see our role as a technology partner to the logistics industry,” explained Martin Bernemann.

The concepts discussed during the congress under the umbrella of “Logistics as a Service” closely reflect BusinessCode’s day-to-day work. For many years, the company has been developing solutions that digitalise processes, optimise data flows, and connect the various stakeholders across the supply chain.

Participation in the congress therefore primarily served as an opportunity for professional exchange and the further development of the company’s own solution approaches. BusinessCode is convinced that digital services will continue to gain importance in logistics, increasing the demand for partners that combine technological expertise with a deep understanding of logistics processes

For more than 25 years, BusinessCode has stood for tailor-made IT solutions. Every day, more than 20,000 users in Germany and abroad work with the Bonn-based IT service provider“s software. Customer proximity and accessibility are just as characteristic as the expertise and competence of its long-standing employees.

Since 1999, logistics has been the company“s core industry. With international clients such as DHL Express, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, and Aramex, BusinessCode not only serves a broad customer base but has also built unique industry expertise.

At the heart of its customized IT solutions lies the in-house BCD Suite software library, the result of many years of development work. Combining state-of-the-art technologies with decades of experience and proven solutions, BusinessCode enables its customers to achieve even greater success worldwide.

Since a management buy-out in 2020, responsibility for the company has been shared by ten active employees.

Company-Contact

BusinessCode

Martin Schulze

Am Hof 28

53113 Bonn

Phone: +49 (0)228 – 33885- 211

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.business-code.de

Press

SCL – Strategy Communication Lötters

Dr. Christine Lötters

Zur Marterkapelle 30

53127 Bonn

Phone: 0228.20947820

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.sc-loetters.de

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