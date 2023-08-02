Candles are always in season

Candles aren’t just something for those dark and cosy winter evenings, they’re also a wonderful thing to have in the summer. As we enjoy the warm months and take advantage of the sunny weather outdoors, candles can create an inviting and relaxing atmosphere.

Whether on the patio, balcony or in the garden, candles add a certain magic to any outdoor space. With their soft, flickering light, they create a romantic mood and ensure a pleasant and inviting atmosphere. Whether at a barbecue with friends or an outdoor dinner with the family, candles put the icing on the cake for any occasion.

In addition, there are many special occasions in summer where candles can play an important role. Garden parties, outdoor weddings, birthday celebrations or just a relaxing evening on the veranda – candles bring a festive touch and add a special touch to any event.

Besides the mood and ambience candles create, there are also practical reasons why they are a great thing to have in the summer. You can keep pesky insects away by choosing candles with a mosquito-repellent scent. In addition, candles can provide pleasant lighting on balmy summer evenings without you having to turn on harsh lights.

Whether you choose tea lights, pillar candles or scented candles, candles are a versatile and wonderful addition to any outdoor space in summer. They create a relaxed and inviting atmosphere and add that little extra something for special occasions. So don’t hesitate and let your summer evenings shine with the warm and inviting light of candles.

The Quality Assurance Association is an alliance of European manufacturers. Collectively, they produce about 580,000 tonnes of candles annually – that is more than 50 percent of the total European production. The European Quality Association for Candles stands for quality and progress in the field of candle production.

Information about the RAL Quality Label Candles.

The „Quality Mark for Candles“ is awarded by the European Quality Association for Candles. The quality mark standard is generally recognised in the industry and has been partly adopted in the European Standard 15426. Manufacturers may only award a product with the RAL Quality Mark if it meets the strict requirements of the Quality Association for Candles with regard to raw materials, burning time and performance. Compliance with these standards is monitored through independent inspections by DEKRA experts.

The Quality Mark for Candles was recognised by the RAL German Institute for Quality Assurance and Certification in 1997. RAL ensures the acceptance of the quality mark in all economic sectors and its use in accordance with the rules.

Company Contact

Gütegemeinschaft Kerzen e. V.

Martin Rieg

Zum Burgstall 13

88677 Markdorf

+4971199529721

