Claranet strengthens its presence in the Swiss market

Fusion of AddOn (Schweiz) AG with Claranet Switzerland GmbH – Focus on Cloud, SAP and Workplace Services for Customers in Switzerland

Frankfurt am Main, 13.11.2023: Technology service provider Claranet successfully acquired renowned cloud and IT infrastructure specialist AddOn (Schweiz) AG in September 2022. The strategic acquisition marks an important milestone in strengthening Claranet’s presence in the Swiss market.

As a logical continuation of this strategy, the change in legal form took place on October 23, 2023. AddOn (Schweiz) AG was fused into Claranet Switzerland GmbH. As a result of this fusion, among other things, all contracts of AddOn (Schweiz) AG were transferred to Claranet Switzerland GmbH. Sebastian Vögel takes over the management of the company in the position of Managing Director.

Claranet Switzerland, with headquarters in Regensdorf, supports customers throughout Switzerland in modernizing their IT. The wide-ranging portfolio combines SAP, workplace and collaboration offerings with cloud, application modernization and cyber security services. This is based on extensive competencies in SAP Basis Services, SAP on Cloud and SAP Business Intelligence as well as more than 15 years of experience in innovative AWS technologies, application modernization and cloud native. As a recognized AWS training partner, Claranet Switzerland also accompanies participants on their certification path and offers training on various topics such as Cloud, Microsoft or SAP.

„Our mission is to provide Swiss customers with powerful technologies and digital solutions that enable them to further develop their competitiveness. We support customers in efficiently managing SAP infrastructures and optimally migrating them to the cloud as well as in operating container-based applications. Our approach is to serve customers holistically. Therefore, a wide range of cyber security services is part of our service portfolio as well as workplace services and a first-class training offering,“ says Sebastian Vögel, Managing Director of Claranet Switzerland GmbH. „We look forward to further expanding our presence in the Swiss market together with the former AddOn (Schweiz) AG.“

About Claranet

Claranet is a global technology services provider with capabilities across cloud, cybersecurity, data, applications, and workplace productivity solutions. We enable organisations to make modern happen by being big enough to deliver and small enough to care; by offering adaptive, scalable technology solutions; and by being right where our customers need us to be, moving at their pace, in their local region.

Founded in 1996, Claranet has evolved from a pioneering internet service provider (ISP) into a global managed technology services provider with annualised revenues of EUR 600m, more than 10,000 business customers, and ~3,300 employees.

Our ambition has always been to unlock the potential of our digital world so that organisations everywhere can innovate and thrive securely. And we“ve managed to do so by uniting the world’s most talented people and most powerful technologies so we can build something stronger together. This unique collaborative spirit is the result of numerous acquisitions and our own organic growth across Europe, Brazil, Asia, and the US.

For more information, visit www.claranet.ch

Claranet ist ein globaler Technology Service Provider mit Expertise in den Bereichen Cloud, Cyber Security, Data, Applications, Modern Workplace und SAP Services. Wir begleiten Unternehmen bei der IT-Modernisierung: Mit flexiblen, skalierbaren Technologielösungen, lokalem Service und globaler Umsetzungsstärke. Dabei unterstützen wir unsere Kunden genau dort, wo sie stehen, in ihrer Region und in ihrem Tempo.

1996 gegründet, hat sich Claranet von einem Internet Service Provider (ISP) der ersten Stunde zu einem globalen Managed Technology Service Provider mit einem Jahresumsatz von 600 Millionen Euro, mehr als 10.000 Geschäftskunden und rund 3.300 Beschäftigten entwickelt.

Unser Ziel war es schon immer, das Potenzial der digitalen Welt zu erschließen, damit Unternehmen weltweit auf sichere Weise innovativ sein und wachsen können. Dies ist uns gelungen, indem wir die talentiertesten Menschen und leistungsfähigsten Technologien zusammengebracht haben, um gemeinsam etwas wirklich Großes aufzubauen. Dieser einzigartige Geist der Zusammenarbeit ist das Produkt zahlreicher Übernahmen und unseres eigenen organischen Wachstums in Europa, Brasilien, Asien und den USA.

Weitere Informationen gibt es unter www.claranet.de

Contact

Claranet

Patric Walldorf

+49 (0)69 40 80 18 116 196

60314 Frankfurt

Phone: +49 (0)69 40 80 18 116

E-Mail:

Url: http://www.claranet.de