Clear, intuitive, functional: New web catalogue for Draka cables

Cologne, Germany, June 9th 2021 – The new web catalogue of BU Multimedia Solutions (MMS), Prysmian Group, is now online at www.draka-cable.com. The digital product catalogue divides the extensive Draka cable ranges into the categories of copper, fibre optic and industrial data cables as well as home, studio and ship cables. By simply clicking on the respective product category, users can access a detailed overview of the individual cable models. Innovative filter, search and comparison functions make it easy to find cables and additional information quickly.

The new Draka web catalogue at www.draka-cable.com clearly displays the entire product range of BU Multimedia Solutions and at the same time offers more in-depth information on all cable types. Short click paths and intuitive navigation make it easy to use and quickly provide users with the information they are looking for. The menu item “Products” contains all cable types available in the Draka range, arranged according to the categories copper, fibre optic, industrial data cables, home, studio and ship cables.

Each product category is illustrated in a modern tile design. By selecting and clicking on one of the visuals, an overview of all cables available in this product field opens. Users have various options here. Clicking on one of the cable product fields shown, such as “Category 5e” under “Copper Data Cables” or “Fibre Optic Indoor Cables” under “Fibre Optic Data Cables”, provides information on the different versions and access to the data sheets. The comparison function provides quick help in directly comparing cables of a product type, for example the ten variants of the Category 7A cable UC1500 SS22 Cat.7A S/FPT 4P LSHF-FR Dca. Users place a tick in the box behind the respective cables and receive a comparison of the relevant product data by clicking on the green button in the top right of the menu bar.

The menu bar offers comprehensive search options under “Search this section”. Here, users can filter by the following topics: cable structure, special features, electrical properties, application and fire properties. A DoP finder completes the range of functions: with the help of the DoP number, declarations of performance (DoPs) can be downloaded. For further questions, users can contact BU Multimedia Solutions directly via the contact form.

“With our new web catalogue, we give customers and interested parties a fully comprehensive overview of our products. The product catalogue is particularly user-friendly and always up to date thanks to the direct entry of changes by our product managers,” says Scott Brown, Director of Product Management.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 112 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

