Contact soldering with or without a vacuum

The Nexus vacuum soldering system from Rehm Thermal Systems is perfectly suited to numerous applications

The Nexus soldering system guarantees the best results with a reflow soldering process using contact heat under vacuum. This enables the Nexus to meet the highest requirements in the field of advanced packaging and power electronics. The contact soldering system under vacuum is also best suited for void-free soldering of different components (e.g. IGBT) on DBC substrates. The substances are usually joined from different raw materials under vacuum at temperatures of up to 450 °C – the optimum solution for void-free and flux-free applications. The Nexus thus not only benefits the soldering process, but also all other thermal processes.

A major benefit of the Nexus contact soldering system is that the heating or cooling gradient can be predefined based on predetermined parameters. The gradients can be preset as required. Within these specification limits, the temperature is adjusted automatically by the Nexus to ensure these limit values are not exceeded. This rules out any possible malfunction of the assembly to be soldered. The heating output of the Nexus has been designed for a uniform heating process when fully loaded with high-mass assemblies, meaning that short cycle times are also no problem. Sensor components determine and verify the temperatures recorded on the goods carrier support.

Reliable vacuum processes for improved quality

Vacuum soldering achieves productivity increases and quality advantages in the manufacturing of power electronics. In this way, the vacuum ensures oxide-free processes, as well as improved wetting and thus better filling of soldered joints. In addition, the vacuum drastically reduces the voids in soldered joints and enables processes such as plasma cleaning and atmosphere exchange in advanced packaging. The reduced pressure helps, among other things, to minimise oxidation on the components and on the joints themselves. The heat is transferred both via thermal conduction and optionally by radiation. Its compact dimensions and high user-friendliness make the Nexus particularly suitable for use in small-scale and medium-scale production, as well as in laboratories.

Inert gases and forming gas

Nitrogen (N2) is typically used to protect against oxidation. In combination with 5 % hydrogen, the forming gas is also used for reducing oxides; no special safeguards are necessary within this mixing ratio. Forming gases with a hydrogen content from 5 % to 100 % need necessarily appropriate safeguards and are used only at 280 °C or higher. Depending on the process temperature, the use of formic acid can be beneficial. For a stable, reliable, flux-free soldering process, the inert carrier gas (N2) is enriched with formic acid (HCOOH) and routed into the process chamber.

You can find more information about the Nexus contact soldering system at: https://www.rehm-group.com/en/processes/contact-soldering.html

As a specialist in the field of thermal system solutions for the electronics and photovoltaics industries, Rehm is a technology and innovation leader in the modern and economical production of electronic modules. As a globally operating manufacturer of reflow soldering systems with convection, condensation or vacuum, drying and coating systems, functional test systems, equipment for the metallisation of solar cells as well as numerous customer-specific special systems, we are represented in all relevant growth markets and, as a partner with 30 years of industry experience, we implement innovative manufacturing solutions that set standards.

Company-Contact

Rehm Thermal Systems GmbH

Anna-Lena Hoffmann

Leinenstraße 7

89143 Blaubeuren

Phone: 07344 9606 746

Fax: 07344 9606 525

E-Mail: an.hoffmann@rehm-group.com

Url: http://www.rehm-group.com

Press

Rehm Thermal Systems

Anna-Lena Hoffmann

Leinenstraße 7

89143 Blaubeuren

Phone: 07344 9606 746

Fax: 07344 9606 525

E-Mail: an.hoffmann@rehm-group.com

Url: http://www.rehm-group.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.