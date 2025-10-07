CRUISEHOST Solutions to Exhibit at ITB Asia 2025

CRUISEHOST Solutions, one of Europe’s leading providers of cruise booking technology, will be exhibiting at ITB Asia in Singapore from October 15 to 17, continuing its expansion into the Asia-Pacific region. The company will be present on Level 1, Stand T11, represented by Founder & CEO Akhil Kapur and SVP Sales & Marketing Alexander Kapur.

Following its first appearance at ITB Asia last year, CRUISEHOST is deepening its commitment to the APAC markets. The company aims to support the region’s rapidly developing cruise industry with scalable, reliable, and affordable technological solutions.

Particular focus will be placed on CRUISEAfree, the company’s free B2B solution designed to help travel agencies in Asia access comprehensive cruise data and increase their cruise sales in what remains a highly fragmented market.

In addition, CRUISEC, the cost-efficient B2C website solution, will be showcased as an ideal option for Asia’s highly tech-savvy market, making it easier for local travel businesses to bring cruises closer to consumers and to establish them as an accessible leisure product rather than a luxury experience.

„We greatly value the strong growth and innovation mindset we see in Asia-Pacific,“ said Akhil Kapur, Founder & CEO of CRUISEHOST Solutions. „Our goal is to provide technology that helps partners in the region unlock the full potential of cruise distribution efficiently, affordably, and with local relevance.“

The CRUISEHOST team looks forward to meeting existing partners, engaging in new industry dialogues, and exploring collaboration opportunities that contribute to the further digitalization of cruise sales in the region.

CRUISEHOST Solutions is a leading cruise booking platform established in 2002, offering the largest cruise database in the European market. It includes over 600 ocean, river, and sailing cruise ships and around 65,000 cruise offers from 50+ cruise lines worldwide, with 28 lines directly connected to CRUISEHOST via their own interface. CRUISEA is a B2B solution for traditional travel agencies, and CRUISEC is a B2C solution for online distribution, both providing comprehensive information on ships, routes, and prices. The search, comparison, packaging, and booking processes are user-friendly and constantly being improved. CRUISEHOST’s client base includes large, specialized cruise travel agencies, travel agency cooperations, individual travel agencies, and the cruise lines themselves. CRUISEHOST Solutions‘ products are available in 33 languages and used by over 10,000 travel agencies and on over 2,000 websites in more than 30 countries. The company, originally founded as CruisePool, is based in Eschborn near Frankfurt, Germany. www.cruisehost.net

Company-Contact

CRUISEHOST Solutions

Akhil Kapur

Schwalbacher Straße 48

65760 Eschborn

Phone: +49 6173

Fax: 9699012

E-Mail:

Url: https://cruisehost.net

Press

CRUISEHOST Solutions

Alexander Kapur

Schwalbacher Straße 48

65760 Eschborn

Phone: +49 6173

Fax: 9699012

E-Mail:

Url: https://cruisehost.net

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.