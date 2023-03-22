Crypto.ro Announces Crypto Event ‚The Alliance‘

Crypto.ro proudly presents their first-ever crypto event, „The Alliance,“ offering a unique opportunity to network with like-minded professionals and gain exclusive insights into the cryptocurrency world.

TIMIŞOARA, ROMANIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 22, 2023 / Crypto.ro, a leading online platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain news, is proud to announce its first-ever crypto event, „The Alliance.“ This annual gathering will take place on Sept. 21, 2023, in the vibrant city of Timisoara, Romania, which has also been designated the European Capital of Culture for 2023.

The Alliance aims to foster crypto adoption and strengthen the European crypto community by bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts from across the continent to share the latest crypto news.

With the inaugural event in Romania, The Alliance will become an annual fixture in the European crypto calendar, moving to a different country each year. This innovative and exciting approach ensures that the event will continue to engage and connect with the ever-evolving and diverse European crypto community.

The Alliance will feature an array of expert speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, all designed to educate, inspire, and encourage collaboration among participants. Attendees can expect insightful presentations on topics such as decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the future of digital currencies, as well as information on the best crypto to invest in.

Crypto.ro’s founder, Alex Numeris, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event: „We are thrilled to host the first edition of The Alliance here in Romania, especially during the year when Timisoara is the European Capital of Culture. Our goal is to create a space where crypto enthusiasts, industry leaders, and newcomers alike can come together to learn, share, and collaborate. The Alliance will help drive crypto adoption and foster a thriving community across Europe.“

For more information about the event, including the full schedule and list of speakers, visit events.crypto.ro

About Crypto.ro

Crypto.ro is a premier online platform dedicated to providing the latest bitcoin news, analysis, and insights about the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. Founded in 2020, Crypto.ro has rapidly become a trusted source of information for crypto enthusiasts, investors, and professionals across Europe.

The platform offers a variety of resources, including a free cryptocurrency course, articles on the best crypto exchanges and more.

Stay up-to-date with the most recent crypto news and bitcoin news by visiting https://crypto.ro

