CURE Intelligenc: Cooperation with LIST

CURE collaborates with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology on an AI-driven supply chain risk optimization plat-form

CURE S.A. joins forces with the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) on a three-year research project dedicated to the development of new AI technology for the assessment, manage-ment, and optimization of supply chain risks. The project outcomes will increase the resilience of Lux-embourg“s economy and support businesses in the new period of economic uncertainty.

CURE has been an expert in big data-driven business intelligence since its founding days in 2009. After a management buy-out in 2020, the company has continuously extended its product portfolio by combining its long-year media monitoring experience with new data science expertise. Especially with Prof. Dr. Martin Vogt (Scientific Advisor, Professor for Advanced Analytics) and Dr. Joscha Krause (Head of Analytics & In-sights), CURE has added two well-accomplished researchers to its team.

With the passing of the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (Lieferkettensorgfaltspflichtengesetz; LkSG) by the German parliament in 2021, CURE has started developing a flexible infrastructure for data-driven risk assess-ment and management in the context of ESG violations. At its core, the LkSG requires German-based com-panies to regularly monitor their suppliers regarding misbehaviour like human rights violations and to doc-ument various related processes. With the Corporate Sustainable Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), a similar legislation on the EU level is soon to follow. The CURE Supply Chain Radar has been launched as an innova-tive tool to assist companies with this task. Encouraged by the success of its initial solution, CURE is commit-ted to further expand into supply chain risk services.

The company aspires to develop a powerful AI-driven platform for trusted supply chain risk optimization while accounting for various risk types, such as delivery delays, disruptions, and financial risks. The objective is to provide companies a comprehensive set of tools to securely navigate through the current times of eco-nomic and political uncertainty. To achieve this goal, CURE has teamed up with Dr. Djamel Khadraoui and Dr. Peiman A. Sarvari from the Reliable Distributed Systems (READY) Research Unit of LIST that is a team of in-ternational experts in distributed systems, logistics, and supply chain optimization. The collaboration is scheduled for three years and funded by the Luxembourg Ministry of the Economy.

„We are excited to have such a decorated partner on this project. The great expertise of LIST will help us to create a comprehensive platform solution that increases the resilience of Luxembourg“s economy. Moreover, given the forthcoming CSDDD, there is a major opportunity to position AI made in Luxembourg at the cen-ter of the market“, says Marco Feiten, Managing Director of CURE. „We look forward to starting this wonder-ful initiative in collaboration with CURE Intelligence. It will definitely allow us to solidify our expertise in data-driven activities thanks to the massive use of AI for automated compliance and its applications in real supply chain business cases“, adds Dr. Khadraoui the Head of LIST“s Reliable Distributed Systems unit.

About CURE Intelligence

Founded in 2009, CURE Intelligence specializes in the field of media monitoring and media analysis, data intelligence, social media communications and marketing. CURE Intelligence helps its clients make better decisions and improve internal and external communication processes by effectively combining analytics and marketing. CURE Intelligence is a public limited company with its headquarters in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg and a subsidiary in Cologne, Germany. CURE Intelligence works with internationally renowned clients from Germany, Luxembourg, Brazil, Canada and the U.S.

