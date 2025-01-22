Dr. Andrew Gillooly appointed new Managing Director

We are proud to announce, that Dr. Andrew Gillooly will become the new Managing Director Sales & Business Development, taking over responsibility for all sales and business development activities of the engionic group.

Andy looks back on twenty-four years of relevant industry and technology experience and is a highly recognized fiber optics expert. He will strongly support the ambitious growth plan of the engionic group and support the development of new fiber optic products and applications.

Mark Thielenhaus, CEO of the group“s holding company engionic AG, says: „I“ve known Andy for more than 10 years and I have always very much enjoyed our fruitful cooperation as well as Andy“s outstanding know-how about fiber optical technologies, their applications and the industry. Hence, I am very glad, that Andy will contribute these assets and his strong managerial capabilities to his new role. But even more, I am looking forward to jointly shape the future of the engionic group and to write the next chapter of the engionic journey! Welcome on board Andy!“

Andy will join our team at Photonics West 2025 in San Francisco and is looking forward to meeting you there!

„Having watched engionic“s success story over the last 10 years, I am delighted to be joining the engionic family, following in the footsteps of the original pioneers of femtosecond Fiber Bragg Gratings. The broad capabilities of the group, from CNC machining through to fiber optic assemblies, oZers a stable foundation and enables synergies from which to further drive the engionic success story alongside Margarethe, Mark and the wider team“ Andy states.

Dr. Margarethe Kampling will hand over her sales team responsibility to Andy in March and ensure a smooth and eZective transition until the end of 2025. Thereafter, she plans to give her career a more scientific direction but will continue to support the engionic group on a consulting basis. „Over more than 12 years, Margarethe has performed an outstanding job to develop and form the engionic group. Under her sales responsibility, the group managed to triple its business – thank you Margarethe for this great success! Therefore, I am very pleased to continue our co operation also beyond 2025.“ says Mark Thielenhaus.

The engionic group companies are highly specialized solution providers in the fiber optics market and look back on more than three decades of experience in this industry.

Unique in the market is the integrated internal value chain for Fiber Bragg sensors – from the production of Fiber Bragg Gratings and CNC parts up to the entire sensor assembly, calibration and housing.

Contact

engionic AG

Susan Thielenhaus

Ernst-Lau-Straße 8

12489 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0) 30 62 88 73 65

E-Mail:

Url: https://engionic.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.